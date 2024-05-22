"No logo 3s against me": Nika Muhl warms up Caitlin Clark's rivalry with heartwarming message ahead of Fever-Storm showdown

Nika Muhl is set to make her WNBA debut against Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever on Wednesday night. The two 2024 draftees battled it out during their college days, and today, fans will watch their first duel as pros.

Ahead of this game, Muhl sent a message to Clark. Despite all the competitiveness between them, the relationship between the former UConn player and the ex-Iowa star seems to be good.

"Caitlin, my girl. I missed you so much. I love you. Hopefully, we both make the team," Muhl said in a video shared by LaChina Robinson. "And I can't wait to see you and play against you, man!"

She also warned Clark against attempting 3-pointers from the logo against her.

"No logo 3s against me! No logo 3s. Love you, Caitlin!"

Caitlin Clark keeps making a notable impact despite the 0-4 record her team boasts right now. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft has the chance to get her first win of the season tonight when the Indiana Fever clashes against the struggling Seattle Storm.

As for Nika Muhl, she will make her WNBA debut tonight after missing the first four games. Due to a pending visa approval, Muhl couldn't join her team after playing in the first preseason match.

The game is set to start at 10 p.m. ET tonight at Climate Pledge Arena.

When did Nika Muhl get her visa approved?

After missing the first four games of the season, Nika Muhl got her visa approved on Tuesday, as per Front Office Sports. This decision instantly allows her to join the Seattle Storm and start her WNBA career tonight.

During the waiting process, Muhl received the support of fans and fellow players, especially Angel Reese, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to demand authorities give Muhl her visa.

The Storm is still seen as a legitimate threat for the WNBA championship this season, but injuries have been ruthless with them in the first week. Nneka Ogwumike is listed as questionable for tonight's game with an ankle problem.

Either way, both the Storm and Fever will try to cash in on facing a rival who isn't at the best moment at this point in the season.