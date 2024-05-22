Is Nika Muhl playing tonight? Exploring Seattle Storm rookie's status ahead of matchup vs. Indiana Fever (May 22)

Nika Muhl was one of the major names missing in the last four games for the Seattle Storm. The Croatian guard spent her last four years in the country suiting up for UConn. However, a visa delay has delayed her debut for the franchise after she was selected 14th overall by Seattle in the 2024 WNBA draft. The legal matter of not obtaining a work visa until this week meant that the rookie had to miss Seattle games, and they have managed to conjure up just one win this season.

The good news for the Storm is that her athlete P-1 visa, per Front Office Sports, has been approved. This could mean that she will likely make her debut on Wednesday against the Indiana Fever at home. The tip-off is slated for 10 pm ET, and they will host a winless Indiana outfit.

Is Nika Muhl playing tonight vs. the Indiana Fever? (May 22)

If Nika Muhl plays on Wednesday, her first stern contest comes against a familiar rival in Caitlin Clark. Two months ago, both players faced off in the NCAA's Final Four, as Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes won by two points. As for Muhl, it was her solid, Draciel-like defense that helped her make her case for the draft leading up to the 2024 season. She showed a glimpse of her defensive skills when she locked up Ariel Hearn in a game against the Phoenix Mercury in the preseason.

The 23-year-old is one of the marquee names to watch out for after she was named the Big East Conference Defensive Player of the Year twice in college. She also holds the distinction of being UConn's all-time leader in career assists (686) and also has the bragging rights for the program records for most assists in a single season.

Per the FOS report, obtaining a P-1 visa takes three to six months, but the league can speed up the process. If Nika Muhl plays on Wednesday, it will be a boost for the Storm, who have shown their inclination toward defense this season.

The Storm are 1-3 heading into the matchup against the Fever, who are 0-3 so far this season. Both teams have struggled, but the hosts now have a boost in a rookie whom they roped in to shore up their defense.