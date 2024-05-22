Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (May 22)

Caitlin Clark’s rookie WNBA season with the Indiana Fever has not begun well. Despite averaging 17 points, 5.5 assists, and four rebounds, her team has dropped four straight games to start the season.

They take on the Seattle Storm, who have started their season with a 1-3 record and most recently faced Sabrina Ionescu’s New York Liberty, losing 74-63.

While Fever has another opportunity to get their first win after coming close in their last game against the Sun, they also have an injury concern for Caitlin Clark, who picked up an ankle injury during the matchup.

Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm: Injury reports

Indiana Fever injury report for May 22

Caitlin Clark picked up an ankle injury in the first half against the Sun. However, she returned in the second and is expected to start, although her minutes might be limited. The Fever have a full roster to choose from, apart from Damiris Dantas, whose contract has been temporarily suspended.

Seattle Storm injury report for May 22

Nika Muhl, the 22-year-old Croatian picked in the second round of the WNBA draft by the Storm, remains probable due to a pending visa approval. Furthermore, Nneka Ogwumike is also listed as questionable due to an ankle problem.

Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm: Starting lineups and depth charts

Indiana Fever starting lineups and depth chart

Caitlin Clark PG, Kelsey Mitchell SG, NaLyssa Smith SF, Katie Lou Samuelson PF, Aliyah Boston C

Indiana Fever’s only cause for concern is the injury to Caitlin Clark, who is reportedly fit to start.

Guards: Forwards: Centers: Grace Berger Aliyah Boston Temi Fagbenle Caitlin Clark Damiris Dantas Lexie Hull Katie Lou Samuelson Kelsey Mitchell Victaria Saxton Celeste Taylor NaLyssa Smith Kristy Wallace Erica Wheeler

Seattle Storm starting lineups and depth chart

Ezi Magbegor C, Mercedes Russell F, Victoria Vivians F, Jewell Loyd SG and Skylar Diggins-Smith PG.

Ogwumike might finally return to the starting lineup, barring which Storm is set to stick with the lineup they had during their last matchup.

Guards Forwards Centers Jewell Loyd Nneka Ogwumike Ezi Magbegor Skylar Diggins-Smith Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu Mercedes Russell Victoria Vivians Jordan Horston Sami Whitcomb Kiana Williams

Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm: Key Matchups

The Indiana Fever will be itching to get off the mark in the 2023–24 WNBA campaign. Caitlin Clark has been in immense form and returned with 17 points and five assists from her last matchup. The Fever have arguably their best chance to notch their first win considering Nneka Ogwumike’s fitness.

Her last start resulted in 24 points and 11 assists, and the Storm have since suffered in their star player’s absence. The matchup might prove to be the stepping stone for Caitlin Clark to notch the first WNBA win of her career.