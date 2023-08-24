Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm Prediction & Game Preview - August 24, 2023 | WNBA

On August 24, the Indiana Fever will look to make it two straight wins by defeating the Seattle Storm, who currently sit fifth in the WNBA's Western Conference. Throughout the season, Indiana has struggled to register wins, tasing victory on just nine occasions.
However, as the Fever prepares to face off against Seattle, they will be encouraged by their opponent's struggles throughout the season, too. The Storm have won just 10 games all season and are coming into their contest against Indiana on the back of a loss.
Furthermore, the Fever will be out for revenge after suffering an 85-62 loss to the Storm on July 30. Still, neither team has tasted much success this season, and both are out of the playoff picture.
As such, Indiana and Seattle are playing for pride, which could lead to a fierce contest as both teams look to add another win to their shallow totals.
Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm: Prediction
With Jewell Lloyd on their roster, the Seattle Storm will enter their contest against the Indiana Fever with the best player, and that should go a long way to giving them the edge. Lloyd's scoring ability and the gravity she demands will ensure Seattle's offense has the spacing and pacing required to tear Indiana's defense apart.
Seattle and Indiana may have a similar win total, but the Storm do have the deeper, more talented roster.
Indiana Fever roster
Seattle Storm roster
Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on Twitter, FOX13, Amazon Prime, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.
The game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern time.
Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever: Players to watch
The Storm will be relying on Ezi Magbegor, Jewell Lloyd, and Sami Whitcomb to do most of their offensive damage against the Fever. Jordan Horston will also be a big part of Seattel's rotation, as her 7.2 points and 5 rebounds per night are proving essential to the team's offensive and defensive system.
For the Indiana Fever, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, NaLyssa Smith, and Erica Wheeler will all be featured heavily within the team's offensive and defensive schemes. Boston is Indiana's leading rebounder and will be tasked with controlling the glass against Seattle. Wheeler's playmaking could also be integral to the Fever's chances, while Victoria Vivians may also be a boost for the Fever from the bench.
