Basketball
  • Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm Prediction & Game Preview - August 24, 2023 | WNBA

Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm Prediction & Game Preview - August 24, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 24, 2023 11:13 GMT
2023 WNBA All-Star Game
Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm, WNBA Preview

On August 24, the Indiana Fever will look to make it two straight wins by defeating the Seattle Storm, who currently sit fifth in the WNBA's Western Conference. Throughout the season, Indiana has struggled to register wins, tasing victory on just nine occasions.

However, as the Fever prepares to face off against Seattle, they will be encouraged by their opponent's struggles throughout the season, too. The Storm have won just 10 games all season and are coming into their contest against Indiana on the back of a loss.

Furthermore, the Fever will be out for revenge after suffering an 85-62 loss to the Storm on July 30. Still, neither team has tasted much success this season, and both are out of the playoff picture.

As such, Indiana and Seattle are playing for pride, which could lead to a fierce contest as both teams look to add another win to their shallow totals.

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm: Prediction

With Jewell Lloyd on their roster, the Seattle Storm will enter their contest against the Indiana Fever with the best player, and that should go a long way to giving them the edge. Lloyd's scoring ability and the gravity she demands will ensure Seattle's offense has the spacing and pacing required to tear Indiana's defense apart.

Seattle and Indiana may have a similar win total, but the Storm do have the deeper, more talented roster.

Indiana Fever roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Grace Berger
G6-0 ft160 lbsJUNE 3, 1999RINDIANA/USA
Aliyah Boston
F-C6-5 ft220 lbsDECEMBER 11, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Maya Caldwell
G5-11 ft160 lbsDECEMBER 15, 19981 yrsGEORGIA/USA
Emma Cannon
F6-2 ft190 lbsJUNE 1, 19894 yrsFLORIDA SOUTHERN/USA
Lexie Hull
G6-1 ft155 lbsSEPTEMBER 13, 19991 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Kelsey Mitchell
G5-8 ft160 lbsNOVEMBER 12, 19955 yrsOHIO STATE/USA
Victaria Saxton
F6-2 ft181 lbsNOVEMBER 10, 1999RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
NaLyssa Smith
F6-4 ft185 lbsAUGUST 8, 20001 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Victoria Vivians
G6-1 ft183 lbsNOVEMBER 17, 19944 yrsMISSISSIPPI STATE/USA
Kristy Wallace
G5-11 ft157 lbsJANUARY 3, 19961 yrsBAYLOR/AUSTRALIA
Erica Wheeler
G5-7 ft143 lbsMAY 2, 19917 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Amanda Zahui B
C6-4 ft184 lbsSEPTEMBER 8, 19937 yrsMINNESOTA/SWEDEN

Seattle Storm roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Morgan Bertsch
F6-4 ft173 lbsAPRIL 20, 1997RCALIFORNIA-DAVIS/USA
Kahleah Copper
G-F6-1 ft165 lbsAUGUST 28, 19947 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Dana Evans
G5-6 ft145 lbsAUGUST 1, 19982 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Rebekah Gardner
G6-1 ft130 lbsJULY 9, 19901 yrsUCLA/USA
Isabelle Harrison
F6-3 ft183 lbsSEPTEMBER 27, 19936 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Ruthy Hebard
F6-4 ft190 lbsAPRIL 28, 19983 yrsOREGON/USA
Sika Koné
F6-3 ft180 lbsJULY 13, 2002RSPAIN/MALI
Marina Mabrey
G5-11 ft170 lbsSEPTEMBER 14, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Robyn Parks
F6-1 ft170 lbsJULY 19, 1992RVIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH/USA
Alanna Smith
F6-4 ft180 lbsSEPTEMBER 10, 19964 yrsSTANFORD/AUSTRALIA
Taylor Soule
F5-11 ft186 lbsJANUARY 5, 2000RVIRGINIA TECH/USA
Elizabeth Williams
C-F6-3 ft200 lbsJUNE 23, 19938 yrsDUKE/UNITED KINGDOM
Courtney Williams
G5-8 ft139 lbsMAY 11, 19947 yrsSOUTH FLORIDA/USA

Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Twitter, FOX13, Amazon Prime, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever: Players to watch

The Storm will be relying on Ezi Magbegor, Jewell Lloyd, and Sami Whitcomb to do most of their offensive damage against the Fever. Jordan Horston will also be a big part of Seattel's rotation, as her 7.2 points and 5 rebounds per night are proving essential to the team's offensive and defensive system.

For the Indiana Fever, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, NaLyssa Smith, and Erica Wheeler will all be featured heavily within the team's offensive and defensive schemes. Boston is Indiana's leading rebounder and will be tasked with controlling the glass against Seattle. Wheeler's playmaking could also be integral to the Fever's chances, while Victoria Vivians may also be a boost for the Fever from the bench.

Edited by John Maxwell
