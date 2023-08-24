Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm Prediction & Game Preview - August 24, 2023 | WNBA

On August 24, the Indiana Fever will look to make it two straight wins by defeating the Seattle Storm, who currently sit fifth in the WNBA's Western Conference. Throughout the season, Indiana has struggled to register wins, tasing victory on just nine occasions.

However, as the Fever prepares to face off against Seattle, they will be encouraged by their opponent's struggles throughout the season, too. The Storm have won just 10 games all season and are coming into their contest against Indiana on the back of a loss.

Furthermore, the Fever will be out for revenge after suffering an 85-62 loss to the Storm on July 30. Still, neither team has tasted much success this season, and both are out of the playoff picture.

As such, Indiana and Seattle are playing for pride, which could lead to a fierce contest as both teams look to add another win to their shallow totals.

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm: Prediction

With Jewell Lloyd on their roster, the Seattle Storm will enter their contest against the Indiana Fever with the best player, and that should go a long way to giving them the edge. Lloyd's scoring ability and the gravity she demands will ensure Seattle's offense has the spacing and pacing required to tear Indiana's defense apart.

Seattle and Indiana may have a similar win total, but the Storm do have the deeper, more talented roster.

Indiana Fever roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Grace Berger G 6-0 ft 160 lbs JUNE 3, 1999 R INDIANA/USA Aliyah Boston F-C 6-5 ft 220 lbs DECEMBER 11, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Maya Caldwell G 5-11 ft 160 lbs DECEMBER 15, 1998 1 yrs GEORGIA/USA Emma Cannon F 6-2 ft 190 lbs JUNE 1, 1989 4 yrs FLORIDA SOUTHERN/USA Lexie Hull G 6-1 ft 155 lbs SEPTEMBER 13, 1999 1 yrs STANFORD/USA Kelsey Mitchell G 5-8 ft 160 lbs NOVEMBER 12, 1995 5 yrs OHIO STATE/USA Victaria Saxton F 6-2 ft 181 lbs NOVEMBER 10, 1999 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA NaLyssa Smith F 6-4 ft 185 lbs AUGUST 8, 2000 1 yrs BAYLOR/USA Victoria Vivians G 6-1 ft 183 lbs NOVEMBER 17, 1994 4 yrs MISSISSIPPI STATE/USA Kristy Wallace G 5-11 ft 157 lbs JANUARY 3, 1996 1 yrs BAYLOR/AUSTRALIA Erica Wheeler G 5-7 ft 143 lbs MAY 2, 1991 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Amanda Zahui B C 6-4 ft 184 lbs SEPTEMBER 8, 1993 7 yrs MINNESOTA/SWEDEN

Seattle Storm roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Morgan Bertsch F 6-4 ft 173 lbs APRIL 20, 1997 R CALIFORNIA-DAVIS/USA Kahleah Copper G-F 6-1 ft 165 lbs AUGUST 28, 1994 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Dana Evans G 5-6 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 1, 1998 2 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Rebekah Gardner G 6-1 ft 130 lbs JULY 9, 1990 1 yrs UCLA/USA Isabelle Harrison F 6-3 ft 183 lbs SEPTEMBER 27, 1993 6 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Ruthy Hebard F 6-4 ft 190 lbs APRIL 28, 1998 3 yrs OREGON/USA Sika Koné F 6-3 ft 180 lbs JULY 13, 2002 R SPAIN/MALI Marina Mabrey G 5-11 ft 170 lbs SEPTEMBER 14, 1996 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Robyn Parks F 6-1 ft 170 lbs JULY 19, 1992 R VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH/USA Alanna Smith F 6-4 ft 180 lbs SEPTEMBER 10, 1996 4 yrs STANFORD/AUSTRALIA Taylor Soule F 5-11 ft 186 lbs JANUARY 5, 2000 R VIRGINIA TECH/USA Elizabeth Williams C-F 6-3 ft 200 lbs JUNE 23, 1993 8 yrs DUKE/UNITED KINGDOM Courtney Williams G 5-8 ft 139 lbs MAY 11, 1994 7 yrs SOUTH FLORIDA/USA

Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Twitter, FOX13, Amazon Prime, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever: Players to watch

The Storm will be relying on Ezi Magbegor, Jewell Lloyd, and Sami Whitcomb to do most of their offensive damage against the Fever. Jordan Horston will also be a big part of Seattel's rotation, as her 7.2 points and 5 rebounds per night are proving essential to the team's offensive and defensive system.

For the Indiana Fever, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, NaLyssa Smith, and Erica Wheeler will all be featured heavily within the team's offensive and defensive schemes. Boston is Indiana's leading rebounder and will be tasked with controlling the glass against Seattle. Wheeler's playmaking could also be integral to the Fever's chances, while Victoria Vivians may also be a boost for the Fever from the bench.

