“Get Nika her visa NOW”: Angel Reese voices support for Seattle rookie

Angel Reese is showing her support to fellow WNBA rookie Nika Muhl. The Croatian is yet to make her regular-season debut in the league due to issues with her visa. So far, she's missed four games of the season, as the Storm boasts a 1-3 record.

The Chicago Sky player recently took to Twitter to share her thoughts on this situation, sending a series of messages in one tweet, starting with the ongoing Nika Muhl situation.

"Get Nika her visa NOW, charter flights are HERE, give every team the same PUBLICITY cause it ain’t just one team, online bullying ain’t it AT ALL, and oh the CHICAGO SKY ARE HERE & ON THE RISE! 😇," Reese wrote earlier today.

Despite all the criticism she received during her time in college, Angel Reese has shown her maturity on and off the court. She's expected to become a leader for the Sky and hasn't missed a chance to make an impact on her team.

Moreover, she's trying to find her spot in the league and these messages show she's not only looking after her interests but for WNBA players in general.

Nika Muhl is still waiting for her visa to get approved after her student visa was terminated following her graduation from UConn. Storm head coach Noelle Quinn explained they are focused on the things they can control while waiting for the prompt solution to Muhl's situation.

"Just stay patient. Just continue to focus on our day to day processes ... Not worrying about anything else but the basketball at the moment ... We have to control our controllables. It's out of our hands as coaches and players," Quinn said last week at a press conference.

Angel Reese has had a solid start to the 2024 WNBA season

Meanwhile, Angel Reese is making moves on and off the field. After announcing several sponsorship deals, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft is now set to leave her mark on the league.

She's carrying high expectations into the league, and so far, her first two games have been solid. Reese is averaging 11.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in two games with the Sky, making her an early Rookie of the Year award candidate.

As they wait for Kamilla Cardoso to return and form a strong frontcourt with Reese, the Sky are currently 1-1, ranking sixth in the standings.