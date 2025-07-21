"Her bulking up has cost her this season" - WNBA fans erupt as Caitlin Clark set to miss marquee Fever vs Liberty clash after All-Star appearance

Caitlin Clark is set to miss the first game of the post-All-Star break. The Indiana Fever face off against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. Unfortunately, Clark is still dealing with a groin injury that she suffered on July 17 when the Fever took on the Liberty before the All-Star break. The injury caused Clark to miss the All-Star festivities.With only 21 games remaining in the Fever's season, Caitlin Clark must get back on the hardwood soon. After losing to the Liberty before the All-Star break, the Fever have a 12-11 record. They are now two losses away from dropping down to ninth place, kicking them out of the playoff picture.Fans on social media shared their thoughts on Clark's extended absence. Here's what some said on X:&quot;Her bulking up has cost her this season&quot;&quot;Good! Rest up till it’s 100%&quot;Here are other fan reactions on X:&quot;That's a good decision. Let her get healthy 💪,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Guess we’re all just holding our breath until she’s back in the game Miss the magic but rest up, the comeback will be fire,&quot; one said.&quot;At this rate, Caitlin is going to miss 20 games this season,&quot; another said.&quot;I am not expecting to watch another game until she returns,&quot; another said.Caitlin Clark opened up about missing the 2025 All-Star weekendCaitlin Clark is only in her second year with the WNBA, and yet she's already one of, if not the biggest, star in the league. However, many were disappointed when she missed the 2025 All-Star festivities. Clark was supposed to compete in the 3-point contest and her second All-Star game.Prior to the weekend, Clark had made the disappointing announcement of having to pull out of the All-Star festivities.&quot;I'm incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can't participate in the 3-point contest or the All-Star game,&quot; Clark wrote in part. &quot;I have to rest my body. I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I'm looking forward to helping Sandy (Brondello) coach our team to a win.&quot;As for when Caitlin Clark will make her return to the hardwood, the Indiana Fever has yet to make any official announcements.