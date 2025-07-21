  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Her bulking up has cost her this season" - WNBA fans erupt as Caitlin Clark set to miss marquee Fever vs Liberty clash after All-Star appearance

"Her bulking up has cost her this season" - WNBA fans erupt as Caitlin Clark set to miss marquee Fever vs Liberty clash after All-Star appearance

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Jul 21, 2025 00:47 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark is set to miss the first game of the post-All-Star break. The Indiana Fever face off against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. Unfortunately, Clark is still dealing with a groin injury that she suffered on July 17 when the Fever took on the Liberty before the All-Star break. The injury caused Clark to miss the All-Star festivities.

Ad

With only 21 games remaining in the Fever's season, Caitlin Clark must get back on the hardwood soon. After losing to the Liberty before the All-Star break, the Fever have a 12-11 record. They are now two losses away from dropping down to ninth place, kicking them out of the playoff picture.

Fans on social media shared their thoughts on Clark's extended absence. Here's what some said on X:

"Her bulking up has cost her this season"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
"Good! Rest up till it’s 100%"
Ad

Here are other fan reactions on X:

"That's a good decision. Let her get healthy 💪," one wrote.
"Guess we’re all just holding our breath until she’s back in the game Miss the magic but rest up, the comeback will be fire," one said.
"At this rate, Caitlin is going to miss 20 games this season," another said.
Ad
"I am not expecting to watch another game until she returns," another said.

Caitlin Clark opened up about missing the 2025 All-Star weekend

Caitlin Clark is only in her second year with the WNBA, and yet she's already one of, if not the biggest, star in the league. However, many were disappointed when she missed the 2025 All-Star festivities. Clark was supposed to compete in the 3-point contest and her second All-Star game.

Ad

Prior to the weekend, Clark had made the disappointing announcement of having to pull out of the All-Star festivities.

"I'm incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can't participate in the 3-point contest or the All-Star game," Clark wrote in part. "I have to rest my body. I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I'm looking forward to helping Sandy (Brondello) coach our team to a win."
Ad

As for when Caitlin Clark will make her return to the hardwood, the Indiana Fever has yet to make any official announcements.

About the author
Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Twitter icon

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications