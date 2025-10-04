"Her endorsements are higher in dollar value": When Cathy Engelbert alluded Caitlin Clark's off-court success was result of WNBA's platform

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has come under massive scrutiny after Napheesa Collier's fiery remarks on Tuesday. During the rant, the Lynx forward attacked the WNBA's leadership, claiming Engelbert believed the players, including Caitlin Clark, were making millions thanks to the WNBA's platform.This isn't the first time the Commissioner has suggested this idea. A resurfaced clip on X (formerly Twitter) showed her alluding that Clark's off-court success was a result of the WNBA's platform and that she could make up to $500,000 in wages in her rookie season.Engelbert was speaking at CNBC’s inaugural Changemakers Summit in New York City in April 2024.&quot;Caitlin has the ability to make up to half a million dollars just in WNBA wages this year,&quot; Engelbert expressed. &quot;She also has millions and millions of dollars in endorsements, because she actually declared to be a pro, her endorsements are higher in dollar value, she has a global platform now, not just the US platforms, so she's going to do just fine, as will the top players in the league.&quot;Despite Engelbert's statement, this couldn't be further from the truth. According to Spotrac.com, no player in the W made over $250,000 in 2024, with Kahleah Copper earning the highest base salary of $241,984.On the other hand, Clark, who signed a four-year, $338,056 rookie contract, carried a cap hit of $76,535. Furthermore, the guard signed her endorsements with the likes of Nike and Gatorade as a part of her NIL deals and the WNBA had little to no role in her receiving those deals.With Engelbert receiving huge backlash after Collier's comments, these resurfaced claims do her no good as the league enters the CBA negotiations with the WNBAPA this offseason.Cathy Engelbert lauds Caitlin Clark as a &quot;transformational&quot; player while denying claims made by Napheesa CollierNapheesa Collier raised many eyebrows with her comments on Cathy Engelbert on Tuesday. In her exit interview, Collier called out the commissioner while divulging a personal exchange with her.&quot;I also asked how she planned to fix the fact that players like (Caitlin Clark), who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little,&quot; Collier said. &quot;Her response was, she should be grateful. She makes $16 million off the court because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything.&quot;However, Engelbert denied these on Friday, labelling Clark as a &quot;transformational player.&quot;&quot;Obviously I did not make those comments,&quot; Engelbert said. &quot;Caitlin has been a transformational player in this league. She's been a great representative of the game.&quot;Despite her statement, the jury is still out on her, as many believe it's time for the WNBA to move on from Engelbert.