"Her game resonates with people": Dan Dakich explains what separates Caitlin Clark from Tamika Catchings and A'ja Wilson

Caitlin Clark continues to impress basketball fans from past and present, including sportscaster Dan Dakich, who praised her on Sunday. Dakich explained the main difference between Clark and other WNBA greats like Tamika Catchings and A'ja Wilson.
Dakich was asked to share how he sees the Fever superstar. He described her talents and explained what separates Clark from the rest.
"The most unique fan-friendly basketball player the WNBA has ever had," Dakich said, via the "Skip Bayless Show." "We had a great player here (Indiana) in Tamika Catchings, but we've seen her game. A'ja Wilson is a terrific player, but we've seen her game. We've never seen anything like Caitlin Clark."
The former Bowling Green coach also commended Clark's presence on the court, discussing why fans resonated with her.
"I don't know if you've ever been to her game, man, we sat right on the court, she's yelling at her teammates, she's yelling at the coach, she's yelling at the refs,"Dakich said. "I mean, there's an edge to her. Her game resonates with people that love basketball."
Clark immediately became a fan favorite in Indiana after she was selected No. 1 overall last year. Her long-range shooting and passing ability earned her the Rookie of the Year award, and she has continued to develop in her second season.
Despite missing five games due to a quadriceps injury, Clark returned to the court against New York on Saturday. She helped her team end the Liberty's nine-game winning streak with a 32-point performance.
Former WNBA All-Star commends Caitlin Clark for her "never-seen" feat in the WNBA
On Sunday, former WNBA All-Star Rebecca Lobo praised Caitlin Clark. It came after the Indiana Fever guard knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers in under 38 seconds against the New York Liberty on Saturday.
"I've been around this league since 1997, I've never seen that in a WNBA game," Lobo said, via ESPN.
Clark dropped a career-high seven threes against the Liberty. It was her first game back from injury, and her performance helped secure the win for Indiana.