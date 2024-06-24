"Her trust is misplaced": WNBA fans slam Caitlin Clark's teammates after gut-wrenching 88-87 loss to Angel Reese's Sky

Caitlin Clark's comments defending her teammates soon after the close 88-87 loss to the Chicago Sky on Sunday had WNBA fans sharing their two cents on social media. The final seven minutes of the fourth quarter saw the Indiana Fever rookie take a mere two shots as the side scored just five points.

Clark was predominantly feeding her teammates the ball, but their offense came up short. This saw some massive criticism head the side's way.

On her part, though, Clark backed her teammates, saying she would trust them to take and make the shots every time.

However, one fan called her out for misplacing her trust.

"She needs to stiffen up because her trust is misplaced, they lost the game because she was overlooked…it isn’t about friendship, it’s about winning games."

Some of the fans were in agreement. @eldrake0101 tweeted:

"This needs to change a bit, when she is shooting that well, she needs to be a bit more selfish. Passing to Wallace was a mistake."

@savage8243 echoed the same thought.

"There's a point where you have to also trust yourself Caitlin Clark, especially when you are having a good game. You're a clutch player down the stretch, where's the self-trust these days?"

@5solas2 blamed coach Christie Sides.

"Sides clearly makes her pass the ball like that. Hopefully she's fired soon."

@chrisrollek compared Clark to Kobe Bryant and Steph Curry, urging her to take the shot at key moments.

"I get she won’t say it because that’s who she is, but Kobe takes that shot. Steph takes that shot. Jordan takes that shot. She needs to take control of the moment."

@style_252 said:

"Respect, even in a loss, she always remembers to not throw anyone under the bus."

Caitlin Clark had a double-double to her name, propping up 17 points and 13 assists. Kelsey Mitchell had a team-high 24 points and five assists. Aliyah Boston chipped in with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Caitlin Clark gets real on the 'rivalry' narrative between her and Angel Reese

The Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese comparisons have been a constant talking point since the start of the 2024 WNBA season, and the 22-year-old addressed why the media had made a big deal over the "rivalry" between the two generational talents.

Ahead of the third matchup between the Fever and the Sky, Clark was asked about her third WNBA skirmish against the fellow rookie, and she had a blunt response.

“I'm pretty sure the only people who view this as a rivalry are all of you. Like, to us it's just a game of basketball. That's what it is. If it's gonna help move the game forward, absolutely."

On the game front, the loss puts the Fever at 7-11 and eighth overall in the WNBA standings. Up next, they play the Seattle Storm and the Phoenix Mercury on the road.