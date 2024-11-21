"Hero" Caitlin Clark spreads joy with wholesome encounter with young fan

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark continues to be a crowd favorite even when she isn’t playing basketball. Last week, fans followed her around as she played in The Annika LPGA pro-am golf tournament. Clark’s shank, which nearly hit a throng of onlookers, quickly went viral.

Clark’s next appearance in the greens happened at the pro-am RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Shane Ryan of Golf Digest narrated a young fan’s encounter with the Indiana Fever guard.

Audrey Rollins, a budding high school basketball star in Florida, wore a “red Clark 22 t-shirt.” Audrey was hesitant to approach the WNBA Rookie of the Year, but Clark broke the ice:

"I like your shirt," Clark said.

"You are literally, like, my hero," Rollins gushed.

"Want to take a picture?," Clark asked.

The reporter noted that Caitlin Clark isn’t overly outgoing but “picks her spots” when engaging with fans. She saved Rollins the trouble by starting the conversation. The youngster, per Ryan, showed admirable self-restraint and prevented herself from “giddy laughter.”

Caitlin Clark made another fan’s day while playing golf at the pro-am RSM Classic

Caitlin Clark had more interactions with onlookers, even non-basketball fans who wanted to see her play golf. Shane Ryan reported another example of how fans go to certain lengths to get Clark’s autograph.

“(Martin Davis) had the great idea of having Clark sign her shoes with a black sharpie, which the star accommodated, along with a photo.

“The problem was, the ground was wet with rain, and black ink isn't safe in water. Which is why, when I caught up with her again on the 15th hole, she was holding the shoes in her hand, wearing nothing but a pair of soaking wet socks on her feet.”

Clark’s interactions with fans on the golf course aren’t unusual. When playing in the WNBA, she's mobbed almost anywhere she goes. Even in opposing teams’ venues, Clark is a crowd favorite.

One example of Caitlin Clark’s superstardom happened in late August following the Indiana Fever’s 100-81 win over the Chicago Sky.

The game was called the “Barbie Night” to honor Clark’s rival Angel Reese. After a spectacular performance, many Sky fans with Reese paraphernalia joined the line for the Fever star’s autograph.

