"Hey babes take ur finger off the camera": Caitlin Clark pulls Fever star Sydney Colson’s leg with playful jabs after surgery

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark knows how to troll people, including her teammates, very well. On Wednesday, veteran guard Sydney Colson gave an update to her fans by going live on social media. Colson was required to undergo surgery after suffering an ACL tear on Aug. 7 against the Phoenix Mercury.The veteran guard went live on Instagram after the surgery and informed fans about the successful procedure. One of the viewers of her live stream was Clark, who saw an opportunity to have fun with her senior.The 2024 Rookie of the Year made noise in the comments section and threw a few playful jabs at Colson.&quot;Hey babes take ur finger off the camera,&quot; Clark commented when Colson was fixing the broadcast.Clark continued:“Syd can u read rn.&quot;“Flip the camera. Wanna see squad.”“Syd give me a shoutout.”&quot;Ain't no way.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJust like Sydney Colson, Caitlin Clark is on the sidelines. The last time she played was on July 15.The two-time All-Star is out with a groin injury. However, the latest news about her revealed that she has sustained a &quot;very mild&quot; ankle sprain. Fans await an update on Clark's return.As for Colson, she'll be out for the rest of the season. The one-time WNBA champion finished her year, appearing in 30 games. The former Las Vegas Aces guard averaged 2.4 points and two assists on 34.2% shooting from the field.Caitlin Clark and the Fever continue to struggle with injuriesApart from Colson, Aari McDonald has also sustained a season-ending injury. In the game in which the veteran guard was injured with an ACL tear, McDonald was forced to leave as well. The backup guard had a broken bone in her right foot.This has ruled her out for the rest of the regular season. It's already painful for fans not to see Caitlin Clark on the floor. The injuries to her backups add to that pain.Also, fan-favorite Sophie Cunningham has been ruled out for the remainder of the year. During a game between the Fever and the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, Cunningham collided with Bria Hartley and suffered a torn MCL.The Fever guard does not hold any grudge towards Hartley and doesn't think there was any foul play on her end.&quot;I know Bria and I'm actually really good friends with Bria, and I've been waiting to get on the pod and talk about this, because I did want to tweet there was no ill intent,&quot; Cunningham said.Starting with Caitlin Clark's injury, it has been tough for fans to watch Fever games due to the number of injured players.