"Hey WNBA keep the family away": Fans crack up at Drake and Kyle Lowry's cameo during Toronto's WNBA expansion team announcement

In one of the most important seasons of the WNBA, the developments keep on coming. The league announced its plans to grow bigger with its expansion to Canada. In celebration of this moment for Toronto, Raptors legend Kyle Lowry and Canadian rapper Drake made an appearance during the celebratory event. However, fans weren't too excited about the rapper showing up.

Aside from Lowry and Drake, Raptors president Masai Ujiri was also present for the occasion. The trio was also seen catching up in the video uploaded by the WNBA on their Instagram page. Considered a prominent figure in Toronto Raptors basketball, Drake's presence was the only exception that fans found.

Several fans shared their reactions in the comments section of the video.

"Hey WNBA keep the family away."

Fan Reaction #1

Fan Reaction #2

Meanwhile, Instagram user jonas_natvig suggested that Drake should no longer be associated with the Toronto Raptors franchise.

Fan Reaction #3

Additionally, Instagram user shmoortynorick pointed out the concerning image of the rapper being present at the event.

Fan Reaction #4

Moreover, Instagram user irmstuff mocked the rapper by using one of Kendrick Lamar's lyrics from "Not Like Us."

Fan Reaction #5

Additionally, Instagram user saintflite wasn't too fond of seeing Drake having a strong presence at the event.

Fan Reaction #6

Be that as it may, Drake continues to have a strong relationship with the Toronto Raptors franchise as his October's Very Own brand collaborated with the organization since 2013. From alternate NBA jerseys to being an ambassador of the team, the rapper has been a consistent face of the franchise with the traction he has brought to the team.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert talked about

During the announcement of an event involving the league's expansion to Canada, league commissioner Cathy Engelbert talked about the important stepping stone of this occasion, as per WNBA's official release.

"Bringing a WNBA team to Toronto represents an important milestone for our league as we continue to expand both domestically and outside the United States," Engelbert said. "... Today is a game-changing day not only for women's basketball but also for sports in Canada. This franchise will be Canada's team."

Before this expansion move was completed, the league only had 12 teams (six per conference). The league's continued growth in popularity and scope over the years is a tremendous development, especially with the arrival of an exciting and electric rookie class. The future has never looked more promising for the league.

As of now, it remains to be seen what name the Toronto expansion team will adopt as they commence the early foundational stages of the organization.