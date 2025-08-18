"Hi honey": Angel Reese not letting the flirty vibes fade with $135,000 guard who once boldly shot her shot

Angel Reese is not letting the flirty vibes end with Natisha Hiedeman as she teased her in a comment on her latest social media post. Hiedeman shared a few pictures on her Instagram account on Sunday.The first photo featured the Lynx guard posing with a prop radio on her shoulders. The other snaps were different recent moments from Hiedeman's life. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReese dropped a comment to tease Hiedeman.&quot;hi honeyyyyy,&quot; Reese wrote.Reese teased Hiedeman in a comment on her latest post. (Credits: @t5poon/Instagram)The two have been exchanging flirtatious moments over the last few weeks. This playful relationship between the two WNBA players started during the All-Star break.Reese and Hiedeman have been interacting since the pre-All-Star dance party. Hiedeman took her shot at Reese in July in a comment featuring a video of them hugging before the All-Star game.Hiedeman signed a one-year $135,000 contract with Minnesota in the offseason. She has been a key contributor to the Lynx's success this campaign, as they are the No. 1 team in the standings with a 28-5 record. They are also one of the first teams to clinch a playoff spot.Angel Reese goes out for a 'date night' with mystery manAngel Reese took a break from her hectic WNBA schedule to enjoy a night out on Saturday. The Sky forward attended UFC 319, headlined by the middleweight championship fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.Reese shared pictures of herself on her Instagram story, including a selfie with the shoulder of a man sitting beside her visible in the frame.She called her outing a &quot;date&quot; in the caption. In another story, she shared a meme related to her romantic outing.&quot;Date night,&quot; Reese wrote.Reese shares pictures from her UFC outing. (Credits: @angelreese5/Instagram)While there have been speculations about the identity of the mystery man, Reese has not hinted about who she is romantically involved with.Reese is sidelined with a back injury, and has missed seven straight games for her team. She last played in Chicago's 103-86 loss to the Washington Mystics on July 29.