  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "Hi honey": Angel Reese not letting the flirty vibes fade with $135,000 guard who once boldly shot her shot

"Hi honey": Angel Reese not letting the flirty vibes fade with $135,000 guard who once boldly shot her shot

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 18, 2025 15:36 GMT
Angel Reese not letting the flirty vibes fade with $135,000 guard who once boldly&nbsp;shot&nbsp;her&nbsp;shot
Angel Reese not letting the flirty vibes fade with $135,000 guard who once boldly shot her shot (image credit: getty)

Angel Reese is not letting the flirty vibes end with Natisha Hiedeman as she teased her in a comment on her latest social media post. Hiedeman shared a few pictures on her Instagram account on Sunday.

Ad

The first photo featured the Lynx guard posing with a prop radio on her shoulders. The other snaps were different recent moments from Hiedeman's life.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reese dropped a comment to tease Hiedeman.

"hi honeyyyyy," Reese wrote.
Reese teased Hiedeman in a comment on her latest post. (Credits: @t5poon/Instagram)
Reese teased Hiedeman in a comment on her latest post. (Credits: @t5poon/Instagram)

The two have been exchanging flirtatious moments over the last few weeks. This playful relationship between the two WNBA players started during the All-Star break.

Ad

Reese and Hiedeman have been interacting since the pre-All-Star dance party. Hiedeman took her shot at Reese in July in a comment featuring a video of them hugging before the All-Star game.

Hiedeman signed a one-year $135,000 contract with Minnesota in the offseason. She has been a key contributor to the Lynx's success this campaign, as they are the No. 1 team in the standings with a 28-5 record. They are also one of the first teams to clinch a playoff spot.

Ad

Angel Reese goes out for a 'date night' with mystery man

Angel Reese took a break from her hectic WNBA schedule to enjoy a night out on Saturday. The Sky forward attended UFC 319, headlined by the middleweight championship fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Reese shared pictures of herself on her Instagram story, including a selfie with the shoulder of a man sitting beside her visible in the frame.

Ad

She called her outing a "date" in the caption. In another story, she shared a meme related to her romantic outing.

"Date night," Reese wrote.
Reese shares pictures from her UFC outing. (Credits: @angelreese5/Instagram)
Reese shares pictures from her UFC outing. (Credits: @angelreese5/Instagram)

While there have been speculations about the identity of the mystery man, Reese has not hinted about who she is romantically involved with.

Reese is sidelined with a back injury, and has missed seven straight games for her team. She last played in Chicago's 103-86 loss to the Washington Mystics on July 29.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications