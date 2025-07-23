“She’s so in love with me”: Angel Reese shares true feelings as Natisha Hiedeman keeps shooting her shot at Sky star after flirtatious reunion

Natisha Hiedeman and Angel Reese have developed a very close relationship since the All-Star break. Hiedeman's love for the Chicago Sky star was apparent during the weekend in Indianapolis.The Sky and the Minnesota Lynx played their first game since the break, and Reese &amp; Hiedeman picked up where they left off. A video published by &quot;Just Women’s Sports&quot; on Instagram on Wednesday showed a wholesome catchup between the two.When Angel Reese met Natisha Hiedeman on the sideline pregame, the Sky star wholesomely picked Hiedeman up. A few seconds later, Courtney Williams also joined them.The next slide featured a hilarious conversation between the WNBA star during the All-Star Game. Hiedeman was shooting her shot at Reese, but the Sky star said that she wanted expensive bags.&quot;You wanna Chanel bag, a Birkin,&quot; Hiedeman hilariously said. &quot;I knew you was expensive. I can't afford you.&quot;&quot;That's why you are not for me,&quot; Reese replied.&quot;See, y'all heard it,&quot; Hiedeman told her viewers.The last slide had both posing for a selfie during the All-Star Game after party.&quot;Can't keep Natisha from Angel too long 😭,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBoth Reese and Hiedeman reacted to the post, with the latter commenting that Angel loved her.&quot;lol she love me deep down.... like bottom of the ocean 😂😂,&quot; she wrote.In return, Angel Reese also had something to say.&quot;she’s sooo in love with me,&quot; she wrote.&quot;@angelreese5 facts,&quot; Hiedeman replied.Angel Reese and Natisha Hiedeman's commentsSeemingly, it was hard to keep Hiedeman away from Reese during the after-party. In a video posted on X, Hiedeman was trying to go to Reese, but DiJonai Carrington had to stop her.Natisha Hiedeman drains an insane 4-point shot for Angel ReeseNatisha Hiedeman was taking every possible shot to impress Angel Reese during All-Star Weekend, even if it involved insane literal shots on the basketball court.During the All-Star Game practice, Hiedeman took the ball and ran to the 4-point circle.&quot;Watch this. This for you,&quot; Hiedeman said.Reese: &quot;For who?&quot;&quot;For you. You know what I do,&quot; the Lynx star said as she casually drained the 4-point shot.Reese: &quot;She is just trying to show off.&quot;Reese and the Sky suffered a 23-point loss against Hiedeman's Lynx on Wednesday. While the Lynx are the No. 1 seed in the league, the Sky are now the 11th seed with only 7 wins in 23 games.