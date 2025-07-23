  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • “She’s so in love with me”: Angel Reese shares true feelings as Natisha Hiedeman keeps shooting her shot at Sky star after flirtatious reunion

“She’s so in love with me”: Angel Reese shares true feelings as Natisha Hiedeman keeps shooting her shot at Sky star after flirtatious reunion

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 23, 2025 21:01 GMT
Angel Reese gets honest about her feeling as Natisha Hiedeman continues to shoot her shot at Sky star [Picture Credit: Getty]
Angel Reese gets honest about her feeling as Natisha Hiedeman continues to shoot her shot at Sky star [Picture Credit: Getty]

Natisha Hiedeman and Angel Reese have developed a very close relationship since the All-Star break. Hiedeman's love for the Chicago Sky star was apparent during the weekend in Indianapolis.

Ad

The Sky and the Minnesota Lynx played their first game since the break, and Reese & Hiedeman picked up where they left off. A video published by "Just Women’s Sports" on Instagram on Wednesday showed a wholesome catchup between the two.

When Angel Reese met Natisha Hiedeman on the sideline pregame, the Sky star wholesomely picked Hiedeman up. A few seconds later, Courtney Williams also joined them.

The next slide featured a hilarious conversation between the WNBA star during the All-Star Game. Hiedeman was shooting her shot at Reese, but the Sky star said that she wanted expensive bags.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You wanna Chanel bag, a Birkin," Hiedeman hilariously said. "I knew you was expensive. I can't afford you."
"That's why you are not for me," Reese replied.
"See, y'all heard it," Hiedeman told her viewers.

The last slide had both posing for a selfie during the All-Star Game after party.

"Can't keep Natisha from Angel too long 😭," the caption read.
Ad
Ad

Both Reese and Hiedeman reacted to the post, with the latter commenting that Angel loved her.

"lol she love me deep down.... like bottom of the ocean 😂😂," she wrote.

In return, Angel Reese also had something to say.

"she’s sooo in love with me," she wrote.
"@angelreese5 facts," Hiedeman replied.
Angel Reese and Natisha Hiedeman&#039;s comments
Angel Reese and Natisha Hiedeman's comments

Seemingly, it was hard to keep Hiedeman away from Reese during the after-party. In a video posted on X, Hiedeman was trying to go to Reese, but DiJonai Carrington had to stop her.

Ad
Ad

Natisha Hiedeman drains an insane 4-point shot for Angel Reese

Natisha Hiedeman was taking every possible shot to impress Angel Reese during All-Star Weekend, even if it involved insane literal shots on the basketball court.

During the All-Star Game practice, Hiedeman took the ball and ran to the 4-point circle.

"Watch this. This for you," Hiedeman said.
Reese: "For who?"
Ad
"For you. You know what I do," the Lynx star said as she casually drained the 4-point shot.
Reese: "She is just trying to show off."

Reese and the Sky suffered a 23-point loss against Hiedeman's Lynx on Wednesday. While the Lynx are the No. 1 seed in the league, the Sky are now the 11th seed with only 7 wins in 23 games.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications