"High on meds but still triggered my hate for refs" - Sophie Cunningham risks another fine with brutal shot at WNBA officials

Sophie Cunningham is at risk of getting fined by the WNBA again after taking more shots at referees. The Indiana Fever star has been slapped with multiple fines by the league since she launched her podcast, as well as due to her social media posts aimed at officiating.

On the latest episode of the "Show Me Something" podcast with West Wilson, Cunningham discussed watching Fever games after undergoing surgery for her injured knee. She blamed the referees once again for allowing physicality, which results in very rough play.

Cunningham mentioned Kayla McBride elbowing Lexie Hull during their game on Aug. 24 against the Minnesota Lynx. She has nothing bad to say about McBride, but she was critical of the officiating once again.

"I was high on meds, but it still triggered my hate for the refs," Cunningham said. "They were playing Minnesota, which Minnesota is a great, great team. But I think that whas is was kind of getting out of hand is the refs are allowing it to be too physical. And then people can get away with certain stuff, and then that's when emotions flare. And that's when you kind of see fights or people doing things that they probably shouldn't be doing."

Sophie Cunningham added that if she were the one involved in the play, she would have been thrown out. For what it's worth, Kayla McBride was called for a technical foul and was allowed to stay for the game.

Lexie Hull fell to the floor after getting hit with an elbow to the face, which wasn't the worst thing she endured that week. Hull collided with Gabbie Williams during the Indiana Fever's next game against the Seattle Storm. She was cleared to return after being cleared of the concussion protocol.

Hull played with a huge hematoma in her head and helped the Fever get the win. Because of the hit, she has been sporting two black eyes in their last three games against the LA Sparks, Golden State Valkyries and Phoenix Mercury.

Sophie Cunningham ruled out for at least 4 months

As mentioned above, Sophie Cunningham underwent knee surgery last month after suffering a torn right MCL. She was ruled out for the season, and following her surgery, she's set to be out of action for at least four months.

That means she could be cleared by January or February, depending on her progress. She revealed on her podcast that she expects herself to heal faster than her recovery timeline.

