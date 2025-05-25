"His league overlords told him to": Fever fans stunned as Caitlin Clark brutally ignored by official after controversial non-call

The Indiana Fever lost 90-88 on Saturday to the New York Liberty after Caitlin Clark failed to attempt a shot in the Fever’s final possession. Liberty guard Natasha Cloud stole the ball from the All-Star guard just as time expired. After the buzzer sounded, Clark desperately wanted to ask for an explanation for the non-call from the referees, who ignored her.
The Indiana Fever dominated the third quarter 30-13 to take a 76-68 lead entering the fourth quarter. Behind Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, the defending champs steadily cut into Indiana’s lead. Ionescu’s two free throws pushed New York to a 90-88 advantage, paving the way for the final play.
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd knew who would likely take the last shot for the home team following a Fever timeout with 2.2 seconds left. Indiana isolated Caitlin Clark at the top of the 3-point line before the point guard drove to her left. With little time left, she went up for a shot Natasha Cloud stripped her of the ball.
Clark immediately went after the nearest referee who saw the play but could not get an answer. She asked the two other referees but was ignored.
Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White shared Clark's frustrations and blasted the officiating in her team's last thee games.
Caitlin Clark struggled against the New York Liberty
Following an 11-point output against the Atlanta Dream two nights ago, Caitlin Clark continued to struggle on Saturday. The point guard scored 18 points but attempted 18 shots. Clark dished 10 assists but also committed 10 turnovers, the last one proving to be the biggest and most crucial error.
Liberty guards Leonie Fiebich, Marine Johannes and Natasha Cloud all had a hand in forcing Clark to tough shots. Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones never hesitated to help when the Fever superstar tried to beat her defender off the dribble.
New York coach Sandy Brondello also forced Caitlin Clark to work on defense by putting her in mismatches. On multiple occasions, the 6-foot Clark found herself guarding 6-foot-4 Breanna Stewart or 6-foot-6 Jonquel Jones. Already carrying a heavy load on offense, the point guard had to exert more on defense trying to guard Stewart or Jones in the post.