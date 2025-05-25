  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "His league overlords told him to": Fever fans stunned as Caitlin Clark brutally ignored by official after controversial non-call

"His league overlords told him to": Fever fans stunned as Caitlin Clark brutally ignored by official after controversial non-call

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 25, 2025 01:45 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
"His league overlords told him to": Fever fans stunned as Caitlin Clark brutally ignored by official after controversial non-call. [photo: Imagn]

The Indiana Fever lost 90-88 on Saturday to the New York Liberty after Caitlin Clark failed to attempt a shot in the Fever’s final possession. Liberty guard Natasha Cloud stole the ball from the All-Star guard just as time expired. After the buzzer sounded, Clark desperately wanted to ask for an explanation for the non-call from the referees, who ignored her.

Fans promptly reacted to the referees for refusing to even look at Clark.

also-read-trending Trending

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more continued:

Another commented:

The Indiana Fever dominated the third quarter 30-13 to take a 76-68 lead entering the fourth quarter. Behind Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, the defending champs steadily cut into Indiana’s lead. Ionescu’s two free throws pushed New York to a 90-88 advantage, paving the way for the final play.

The Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd knew who would likely take the last shot for the home team following a Fever timeout with 2.2 seconds left. Indiana isolated Caitlin Clark at the top of the 3-point line before the point guard drove to her left. With little time left, she went up for a shot Natasha Cloud stripped her of the ball.

Clark immediately went after the nearest referee who saw the play but could not get an answer. She asked the two other referees but was ignored.

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White shared Clark's frustrations and blasted the officiating in her team's last thee games.

Caitlin Clark struggled against the New York Liberty

Following an 11-point output against the Atlanta Dream two nights ago, Caitlin Clark continued to struggle on Saturday. The point guard scored 18 points but attempted 18 shots. Clark dished 10 assists but also committed 10 turnovers, the last one proving to be the biggest and most crucial error.

Liberty guards Leonie Fiebich, Marine Johannes and Natasha Cloud all had a hand in forcing Clark to tough shots. Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones never hesitated to help when the Fever superstar tried to beat her defender off the dribble.

New York coach Sandy Brondello also forced Caitlin Clark to work on defense by putting her in mismatches. On multiple occasions, the 6-foot Clark found herself guarding 6-foot-4 Breanna Stewart or 6-foot-6 Jonquel Jones. Already carrying a heavy load on offense, the point guard had to exert more on defense trying to guard Stewart or Jones in the post.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications