"Holy cow. Dream Team!" - Jason Whitlock reacts after Caitlin Clark's Fever acquire Sophie Cunningham in stunning deal

Jason Whitlock reacted to the news about Sophie Cunningham joining Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. Cunningham spent her five-year career with the Phoenix Mercury (2019-2024) before being included in a three-team trade that also involved the Dallas Wings.

Whitlock had a four-word reaction to the news, sharing his excitement to see Cunningham playing alongside Caitlin Clark on the Fever on Friday.

"Holy cow. Dream Team!" he tweeted.

The complete trade includes Satou Sabally (a rumored target of the Fever), Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun heading to Phoenix from the Dallas Wings. The Texans receive Ty Harris, NaLyssa Smith, the rights to Kiki Herbert Harrigan and the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 draft (from Indiana) while the Fever received Cunningham and the No. 19 overall pick from Phoenix.

Cunningham is coming off a strong season with the Phoenix Mercury. Although they couldn't make it past the first round of the 2024 WNBA playoff, the shooting guard proved to be a solid contributor to the squad. She finished the season averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per outing, shooting 42.9% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc.

Sophie Cunningham had shared desire to play alongside Caitlin Clark

In the wake of this news, a Sophie Cunningham interview from October resurfaced. The guard talked about her thoughts on Caitlin Clark, revealing he would like to share touches with the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year eventually.

“Oh my god. No, dude. Absolutely not. I think that she’s a gem. I’ve never really, I didn’t know her,” Cunningham responded when asked whether she had bad feelings for Clark.

“She’s lovely. She has a lot of pressure on her shoulders and I think a lot of people always have a lot to say about people they don’t even know or shoes they’ve never been in.”

She touched on Clark's impact on women's basketball and how she's managed all the pressure that came with fame, adding that she'd be happy to team up with the former No. 1 overall pick.

“She’s handling the pressure very well. She has done a lot of great things for women’s basketball and I’m a fan. I would love to play with her one day, for real.”

Although some fans disagreed with the Fever sending the No. 8 pick to Phoenix, they got a solid player in Sophie Cunningham.

