"Home Sweet Home" - Ex-Caitlin Clark teammate hyped over joining Unrivaled after decade-long WNBA career

Former Caitlin Clark teammate and current Seattle Storm star Erica Wheeler was hyped after signing to play for Unrivaled's second season. Wheeler is returning home to Miami after more than a decade to play for the 3-on-3 league. After 12 years of playing overseas during the WNBA offseason, she's staying home in 2026. Unrivaled announced on Monday that Wheeler was the latest player to join the league's second season. Wheeler is a 10-year WNBA veteran, coming off a stellar campaign with the Storm. She was vital in the team's success, though they fell short in the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs. &quot;ERICA WHEELER IS UNRIVALED ✅ Presented by @ally Catch her in Season 2 starting Jan. 5 on TNT, truTV and Max. 📺,&quot; Unrivaled wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostErica Wheeler responded to Unrivaled's post, showing her excitement to play for the league and return to Miami to play basketball. Wheeler was born and raised in Miami, playing high school basketball at Parkway Academy before going to Rutgers. &quot;HOME SWEET HOME! Haven’t played in Miami since 2012! This is HUGE for family!&quot; Wheeler wrote. Erica Wheeler comments on joining Unrivaled. (Photo: @unrivaledbasketball on IG)The one-time All-Star went undrafted in 2013 and began her pro career overseas. She joined the WNBA two years later, splitting her rookie season between the Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty. She found a home with the Indiana Fever in 2016, playing there for three seasons. After stints with the LA Sparks and the Dream, she returned to the Fever in 2023. She served as a mentor to Caitlin Clark last season, embracing the rookie despite displacing her from the starting five. She signed with the Seattle Storm in the offseason. Erica Wheeler embraced the 'big sister' role for Caitlin ClarkErica Wheeler embraced the 'big sister' role for Caitlin Clark. (Photo: GETTY)Despite knowing her time as a starter was over, Erica Wheeler celebrated the Indiana Fever drafting Caitlin Clark last year. Wheeler fully embraced her role as a backup, as well as a &quot;big sister&quot; for Clark, helping the rookie navigate through life as a WNBA player. &quot;For me as a big sister, I'm going to take the first step, to just let her know, 'We're here, we got you.' ... She’s one of the biggest players in the world right now, and she don't act like that,&quot; Wheeler said, according to USA Today. &quot;She's just like, 'Help me, in any way you can,' in a sweet way, there's no ego at all, she's not selfish.&quot;Clark and Wheeler reunited every time the Fever and Storm played against each other this season. They also shared the court during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend.