"Hooray you gay": A'ja Wilson celebrates teammate Sydney Colson during pride month with hilarious message on a cake

A'ja Wilson has proved that she is not only an incredible player and teammate on the court but also an incredible friend. Pride month just passed and the world celebrated the uniqueness of human personality appreciating and encouraging people to be true to their inner self. Wilson did not forget to play her part in the life of her friend Sydney Colson.

She bought a cake for her friends letting her know that she appreciates them for who they are. Sydney posted a picture of the cake in a post on her Instagram account with a hilarious message scribbled on it. The cake was pink in color and had scissors as decoration on it.

"Hooray you Gay."

Sydney Colson's post featuring the Cake. (Credits: @sydjcolson/Instagram)

Wilson shared the post on her Instagram story and accompanied it with a straightforward and funny explanation.

"Every year I get my prideful teammates a cake for pride month. This years cake was top tier and straight to the point for em," Wilson wrote.

A'ja Wilson and Sydeney Colson have been teammates since the latter joined the Aces in 2019. Since their their friendship has grown and they have become close friends supporting each other on and off the court.

Sydney Colson once wrote about A'ja Wilson's legacy for the SLAM magazine

Sydney Colson once wrote about A'ja Wilson and her legacy after they won their second WNBA championship together. It was published in the SLAM magazine issue 247. In that piece, Colson has intricately talked about Wilson as a person and her relationship with her and everyone else on the team.

She praised Wilson for her leadership qualities and the value she brings to the Aces as a player.

"She just gets it on and off the court. She knows what has to be done and I love how she’s unapologetically Black. Ain’t no code switching. You are getting A’ja," Colson wrote for the SLAM magazine.

She also revealed minute details about the Las Vegas Aces star that were never known before for instance, Colson revealed that A'ja Wilson is the type of person who wants to be invited to a function even if she can't make it.

She recalled an incident where she went out with her girlfriend and some teammates and was live on Instagram. Wilson saw her live and hit her with a text saying:

"Thankyou for the Invite."

Colson wrote that she was confused as the Aces center did not go out when they invited her but was offended when she was not invited.