"Hope they beat the Bucks": Caitlin Clark lauds Tyrese Haliburton's passing and picks sides in budding rivalry 

Earlier this week, Caitlin Clark made waves as the top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. During her introductory press conference, the former college superstar gave her thoughts on an NBA playoff series.

As the Indiana Fever showcase their latest addition, the Indiana Pacers are gearing up for the postseason. After finishing in sixth place, they are slated to take on an injured Milwaukee Bucks team.

While speaking with the media, Caitlin Clark was asked about the Pacers. She praised Tyrese Haliburton for his playmaking ability, and picked Indiana to pull off an upset.

"The thing I love about [Tyrese Haliburton] is the way he passes the ball," Clark said. "It's been incredible to watch, I hope they beat the Bucks."

Leading up to their playoff matchup this weekend, Haliburton was in attendance for Clark's press conference. The pair ended taking a photo together as the pillars of basketball in Indiana moving forward.

Injuries were a factor, but Haliburton was still one of the top point guards in the NBA this season. Along with averaging over 20 points per game, he led the league in assists at 10.9. Now, Haliburton gears up to lead the Pacers against a shorthanded Bucks team.

Caitlin Clark opens up on landing with Indiana Fever

Following her historic run at Iowa, Caitlin Clark will now continue her career with the Indiana Fever. Despite them being towards the bottom of the WNBA standings, she is happy to have landed where she did.

After having the No. 1 pick in 2023 as well, the Fever posted the third-worst record in the league. They finished in 10th place with a 13-27 record. Only the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury finished with worse records than Indiana.

When asked about winding up with the Fever, Caitlin Clark was more than pleased with how things played out. Not only does she enjoy staying in a smaller town, but she is excited to be part of organization that can put a lot of support around her.

"I feel like this is a perfect spot for myself," Clark said. "A place that loves basketball...I love the people here, I think that's what I'm most excited about."

Clark is expected to provide a huge boost for the Fever coming off her historic run at Iowa. In her final season, she averaged 31.6 PPG, 7.4 RPG and 8.9 APG.

Indiana will be pairing her with last year's top pick, Aliyah Boston. She had a promising first year in the WNBA, winning Rookie of the Year and being named an All-Star. Boston played in all 40 games last year and averaged 14.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG and 2.2 APG.

