"Hopefully it won't take me out:" Paige Bueckers raises concerns with troubling injury update after exiting game against Liberty

Paige Bueckers delivered a concerning injury update after the Dallas Wings suffered an 85-76 loss to the New York Liberty. The No. 1 pick was forced to exit the game midway due to a back issue. She grabbed her back and headed to use the stationary bike before making her way to the locker room.The former UConn standout returned to the bench a few minutes later and gave a thumbs-up to assistant coach Nola Henry. After the game, Bueckers provided more details about her injury, confirming that she felt a strained muscle and some tightness in her back.&quot;I’m alright, I got it checked out,&quot; Bueckers told reporters. &quot;Just a pulled muscle. Felt a strain, felt a tightness, so I’m just going to get it worked out and take some medicine. …Hopefully it won’t take me out.&quot;Despite the discomfort, Paige Bueckers delivered a spectacular performance, which once again came in a losing effort. She drew a strong reaction from the Barclays Center crowd after delivering one of the top plays of the season, dazzling with a wraparound move into a step-back jumper from mid-range.The Wings rookie finished the game with 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes. She shot 8 of 15 from the field, including 1 of 5 from 3-point range, and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.Paige Bueckers joins elite company after stellar gamePaige Bueckers tied Diana Taurasi, Elena Delle Donne and Betty Lennox for the ninth-most 20-point games by a rookie in WNBA history on Tuesday. She also climbed to fifth place for the most 20-point games by a rookie guard in league history.The Dallas Wings rookie has been in exceptional form over the last four games, averaging 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists during that span. Despite her outstanding and consistent production, the Wings have lost three of their last four games.