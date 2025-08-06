"People want us to hate each other" - Sophie Cunningham floats wild team up possibility with Paige Bueckers while admiring Wings guard's skills

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham praised Paige Buekers amid her rookie campaign this season.

In the second episode of "Show Me Something" released on Tuesday, Cunningham said this is the first season she played against Bueckers, as they never faced each other in college.

"I don't have a relationship with her off the court at all, but I just like love her vibe and her energy," Cunningham said (Timestamp: 03:05). "I just think that she is a good freaking human and she's a great basketball player, but like she really is. She's just like a great teammate and she's a phenomenal leader and like I'm all for that."

Cunningham also said that Bueckers is a lock for this season's Rookie of the Year award. She praised Bueckers' offensive skills, while highlighting that the 23-year-old rookie is fun to play against.

Cunningham narrated a play in their recent game, wherein narratives were created on social media.

"The internet and everyone's like, 'Oh, Paige isn't messing with Sophie. She doesn't like her,'" Cunningham said (Timestamp: 5:33). "I was like, 'Dude, we were literally laughing and talking to each other.' And I was like, 'People just want us to hate each other so bad.' ... I'm like, 'It's not like that.'

"But, she's a hell of a player (and) she plays the right way. I would love to play with her at some point in my career, for sure."

Bueckers is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game on 45.4% shooting in 23 games.

Sophie Cunningham's Fever won the first three meetings against the Wings: a 94-86 victory on June 27, a 102-83 win on July 13 and an 88-78 victory on Friday. The teams' final meeting this season will be on Aug. 12 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Sophie Cunningham says she was fined over her comments in her first podcast episode

Sophie Cunningham revealed on the second episode of "Show Me Something" that she was fined over her remarks on the podcast debut released on July 30.

As Cunningham discussed the success of the podcast's first episode with co-host West Wilson, she revealed that she was slapped with a punishment for her comments about the WNBA referees.

"The WNBA fined me," Cunningham said (Timestamp: 29:28). "Dude, they fined me $1,500. I was like, 'What? This is just the beginning.'"

Cunningham explained how she learned about the fine and defended her comments.

"What happens is they email our GM and she pulls me aside... and she just smiled and goes 'Hey, they’re gonna fine you again,'" Cunningham added. "I was like, 'I even told them I credited them that their job was hard.' I did say that, and I said that I would not be good at it... Like, look at the whole picture. What are we doing?"

The WNBA also fined Sophie Cunningham $500 in late July over her TikTok video criticizing the league's officiating.

