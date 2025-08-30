"Hopefully, we’ll see her back": Lexie Hull shows optimism for Caitlin Clark's return as Fever superstar keeps spirits high (Exclusive)

Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull opened up on Caitlin Clark's mindset amid her injury recovery. Clark has played only 13 games this season after dealing with various ailments. She's been recovering from a right groin and ankle bone bruise injury. Clark suffered a groin issue on July 15. While rehabbing during a practice in Phoenix on Aug. 7, she sustained the ankle injury.Nothing seems to have gone her way this season, but it hasn't derailed her as much. Hull gave insights into Clark's mental state and spoke about a potential return this season during an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina on Saturday, saying:&quot;I’ve been impressed with her maturity through it. It’s not easy to go day-to-day and continue to think, ‘Maybe this is my day, maybe it’s not.’ But she continues to come in and be the person that she is. &quot;She’s funny and a jokester. She brings energy and a light to situations that could be really dark. So I think, more than anything, I’m just proud of her and her resiliency throughout this year. Hopefully, we’ll see her back out there.&quot;The Fever have kept their plans for Caitlin Clark a closely guarded secret since she injured her groin in July. They have repeatedly suggested that she's out indefinitely. Indiana has a tight window to decide on her comeback with only five regular-season games left and a playoff spot unguaranteed. Indiana Fever buy time for Caitlin Clark with gritty win against LA SparksA win on Friday against the LA Sparks got the Indiana Fever one step closer to a postseason berth, potentially fueling Ciatlin Clark's chances of rejoining Lexie Hull and Co. this season. The Fever improved to 21-18, while the Sparks dropped to 17-20, turning the odds in their favor.After losing their three previous matchups against the Western Conference team, the Fever endured another weak start, falling behind 31-24 in the first quarter. However, they regained control in the second quarter and kept it close, especially in the clutch.Aliyah Boston recorded her second consecutive 20-point outing with 22 points on 11 of 18 shots. She added 11 rebounds, four assists and six steals in a monster two-way performance. Odyssey Sims also remained consistent with her second 20-point outing in a row. She had 21 on 10 of 20 shots. Meanwhile, Lexie Hull shrugged off injury concerns after a collision with Gabby Williams in Tuesday's win over the Seattle Storm. She played with two black eyes in the aftermath of the head bump after Tuesday's game, tallying five points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.