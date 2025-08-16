  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Hot slay auntie" - Caitlin Clark raves over ex-Iowa teammate Kate Martin’s photo dump from Valkyries moments & 'chill' lifestyle

"Hot slay auntie" - Caitlin Clark raves over ex-Iowa teammate Kate Martin’s photo dump from Valkyries moments & 'chill' lifestyle

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 16, 2025 19:27 GMT
Caitlin Clark dropped a series of wholesome comments on Kate Martin&rsquo;s photo dump[Picture Credit: Getty]
Caitlin Clark dropped a series of wholesome comments on Kate Martin’s photo dump[Picture Credit: Getty]

Former Iowa teammates Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin share a bond beyond the basketball court. Their wholesome relationship is apparent every time they see each other during pre-game practice or, more recently, during the All-Star break in Indianapolis.

Ad

On Saturday, when Martin posted a series of pictures on her social media, Clark dropped a series of wholesome comments on the post. The slides consisted of Martin practicing before the game, a picture with her nephew and a few with her teammates. One of the pictures showed the Golden State Valkyries star playing with cute little members of her family.

"So chill," Martin wrote in the caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Caitlin Clark posted three back-to-back comments on the post and even teased her former teammate.

"Love u," she wrote in her first comment.
"Hot slay auntie," the Indiana Fever star wrote in her second comment.
"Yezzzz queen," Clark wrote in the last comment

Martin's Valkyries' teammate and WNBA veteran, Tiffany Hayes, also commented.

"A real star! ✨✨✨," Hayes wrote.
Clark&#039;s Comments on the post
Clark's Comments on the post
About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications