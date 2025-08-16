"Hot slay auntie" - Caitlin Clark raves over ex-Iowa teammate Kate Martin’s photo dump from Valkyries moments & 'chill' lifestyle

Former Iowa teammates Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin share a bond beyond the basketball court. Their wholesome relationship is apparent every time they see each other during pre-game practice or, more recently, during the All-Star break in Indianapolis.On Saturday, when Martin posted a series of pictures on her social media, Clark dropped a series of wholesome comments on the post. The slides consisted of Martin practicing before the game, a picture with her nephew and a few with her teammates. One of the pictures showed the Golden State Valkyries star playing with cute little members of her family.&quot;So chill,&quot; Martin wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCaitlin Clark posted three back-to-back comments on the post and even teased her former teammate.&quot;Love u,&quot; she wrote in her first comment.&quot;Hot slay auntie,&quot; the Indiana Fever star wrote in her second comment.&quot;Yezzzz queen,&quot; Clark wrote in the last commentMartin's Valkyries' teammate and WNBA veteran, Tiffany Hayes, also commented.&quot;A real star! ✨✨✨,&quot; Hayes wrote.Clark's Comments on the post