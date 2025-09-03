  • home icon
"Hotheaded and animated is her real personality" - WNBA fans lose it after Caitlin Clark gestures DeWanna Bonner to get out of sight

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 03, 2025 04:36 GMT
WNBA fans lose it after Caitlin Clark gestures DeWanna Bonner to get out of sight. (Photo: IMAGN)
WNBA fans lose it after Caitlin Clark gestures DeWanna Bonner to get out of sight. (Photo: IMAGN)

Things got heated between Caitlin Clark and former Indiana Fever teammate DeWanna Bonner on Tuesday's game in Phoenix. WNBA fans online lose it after Clark showed off her feistiness despite being ruled out for the 19th consecutive game.

In the third quarter, Lexie Hull was called for a personal foul, but the Fever didn't like it and used their challenge. As the teams were getting back to their bench, Clark can be seen gesturing to Bonner to get back on their side, prompting the veteran to jaw back at her ex-teammate.

There's no love lost between Clark and Bonner, who had heated moments last season when the latter was still with the Connecticut Sun. They became teammates for a brief period this season before Bonner left Indiana because she was a bad fit.

Here's the video of the incident.

WNBA fans were so amped to see Caitlin Clark being animated despite being on the sidelines. Clark has been limited to just 13 games this season because of the injuries, so some appreciate her energy.

Here are some of the best comments.

The bad news for Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, the challenge was unsuccessful, and Lexie Hull was still called for a foul. They also lost to the Phoenix Mercury, 85-79, with DeWanna Bonner scoring 19 points off the bench.

Alyssa Thomas dropped a near triple-double of 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, while Satou Sabally added 13 points. Kelsey Mitchell had a game-high 29 points for the Fever, and Lexie Hull scored 18 points. Aliyah Boston struggled with just 11 points, but she did provide eight rebounds and seven assists.

Stephanie White provides injury update on Caitlin Clark

Stephanie White provides injury update on Caitlin Clark
Stephanie White provides injury update on Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark has not played for the Indiana Fever since July 15, when she suffered her second groin injury of the season. Clark has missed the last 19 games because of the injury and has only suited up in 13 games this season, with three games left before the playoffs.

Speaking to reporters before Tuesday's game, Fever coach Stephanie White provided an update on Clark's status for the final week of the regular season.

"That's the hope," White said. "She's working as hard as she can to make sure that she is coming back or is capable of coming back. I think the long-term viewpoint of her health and wellness is the most important thing."

The Fever are back at home on Friday to take on the Chicago Sky before their final road game against the Washington Mystics on Sept. 7. Their regular season finale is on Sept. 9 versus the league-leading Minnesota Lynx.

