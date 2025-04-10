How can I buy WNBA All-Star Game tickets 2025? Indiana Fever drop major update

This season, the Indiana Fever will play host to WNBA All-Star weekend. Months ahead of the festivities, the organization provided updates on secure tickets to any of the events.

For those potentially eyeing attending All-Star weekend in Indiana, tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks. On Thursday morning, the Fever broke down how fans secure entry into the action. Tickets to the three-point contest, skills challenge and the All-Star will be available for purchase on April 29th. Then, on May 1st, fans can purchase tickets to "Fever Fest" that will conclude the jam-packed weekend.

Tickets themselves can be purchased on the WNBA's official website.

2025 WNBA All-Star ticket info

The 2025 All-Star festivities are sure to be a hot-ticket item for a variety of reasons. In just her second season, Caitlin Clark will be helping the Indiana Fever host one of the league's biggest weekends.

While it's unclear at the moment, it's fair to assume that Clark will be featured across the entire weekend. She partook in the All-Star Game last year, and is sure to be named again in 2025.

With her team playing host, the Indiana Fever star will likely compete in the three-point contest as well. Clark reportedly turned down being involved in NBA All-Star weekend because she wanted her first three-point contest to be in the WNBA.

WNBA All-Star weekend will begin on Friday, July 18th with the skills challenge and three-point contest. The league's best talents will then be showcased in the game itself on July 19th.

