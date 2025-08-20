"How do they not know that's not him": Sophie Cunningham stunned by fans' naiveness after Justin Beiber fake goes viral in Vegas

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham shared her thoughts on a viral clip of a Justin Bieber impersonator singing onstage at a Las Vegas nightclub.On Wednesday's &quot;Show Me Something,&quot; host West Wilson asked Cunnigham for her comments on the fake Bieber performing at XS Las Vegas.&quot;Dude, I think that's f***ing hilarious,&quot; Cunningham said (Timestamp: 22:24). &quot;And how do they no know that's not him?&quot;&quot;I was just about to say, I think he's a little thicker though. And I think if you're a Justin Bieber fan, you notice that. But I think, good for him. I say, no, fine. Good for him, man.&quot;Cunningham added that she is a Bieber fan and would &quot;definitely&quot; watch Bieber's concert in Indianapolis.According to &quot;On Air With Ryan Seacrest&quot; on Wednesday, the impersonator, Dylan Desclos, fooled the nightclub by using an advance team. Desclos sang one of Bieber's most popular songs, &quot;Sorry,&quot; in a video reshared on X.Seacrest said that The Wynn kicked Desclos and his team out and handed them a lifetime ban from the resort.Sophie Cunningham comments on season-ending injuryDuring the recent episode of her &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast, Sophie Cunningham commented on her season-ending MCL tear she suffered during Sunday's 99-93 win over the Connecticut Sun. Cunningham addressed the notion that there was ill intent when Sun guard Bria Hartley collided with her.Cunningham called the collision a &quot;basketball play,&quot; and squashed rumors that Hartley intended to hurt her.&quot;I was just in the wrong spot at the wrong time,&quot; Cunnigham said on Wednesday. &quot;She fell. There was no way she would go in there and intentionally try to hurt me. ... I have nothing but respect for Bria Hartley and all my opponents. My focus now is to recover and come back stronger.&quot;Cunningham is the third Fever player to suffer a season-ending injury after Sydney Colson (ACL tear) and Aari McDonald (broken foot). In addition, star guard Caitlin Clark remains sidelined due to a right groin issue.In her first season in Indiana, Sophie Cunningham averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds on 46.9% shooting, including 43.2% from 3-point range. She has a primary bench role with the Fever, but was inserted into the starting lineup last month. Before going down with an injury, the 6-foot-1 guard had started 13 consecutive games.