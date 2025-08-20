  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "How do they not know that's not him": Sophie Cunningham stunned by fans' naiveness after Justin Beiber fake goes viral in Vegas

"How do they not know that's not him": Sophie Cunningham stunned by fans' naiveness after Justin Beiber fake goes viral in Vegas

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Published Aug 20, 2025 23:58 GMT
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Sophie Cunningham stunned by fans' naiveness after Justin Beiber fake goes viral in Vegas (Image source: Getty)

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham shared her thoughts on a viral clip of a Justin Bieber impersonator singing onstage at a Las Vegas nightclub.

Ad

On Wednesday's "Show Me Something," host West Wilson asked Cunnigham for her comments on the fake Bieber performing at XS Las Vegas.

"Dude, I think that's f***ing hilarious," Cunningham said (Timestamp: 22:24). "And how do they no know that's not him?"
"I was just about to say, I think he's a little thicker though. And I think if you're a Justin Bieber fan, you notice that. But I think, good for him. I say, no, fine. Good for him, man."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

youtube-cover
Ad

Cunningham added that she is a Bieber fan and would "definitely" watch Bieber's concert in Indianapolis.

According to "On Air With Ryan Seacrest" on Wednesday, the impersonator, Dylan Desclos, fooled the nightclub by using an advance team. Desclos sang one of Bieber's most popular songs, "Sorry," in a video reshared on X.

Ad

Seacrest said that The Wynn kicked Desclos and his team out and handed them a lifetime ban from the resort.

Sophie Cunningham comments on season-ending injury

During the recent episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast, Sophie Cunningham commented on her season-ending MCL tear she suffered during Sunday's 99-93 win over the Connecticut Sun. Cunningham addressed the notion that there was ill intent when Sun guard Bria Hartley collided with her.

Ad

Cunningham called the collision a "basketball play," and squashed rumors that Hartley intended to hurt her.

"I was just in the wrong spot at the wrong time," Cunnigham said on Wednesday. "She fell. There was no way she would go in there and intentionally try to hurt me. ... I have nothing but respect for Bria Hartley and all my opponents. My focus now is to recover and come back stronger."
Ad

Cunningham is the third Fever player to suffer a season-ending injury after Sydney Colson (ACL tear) and Aari McDonald (broken foot). In addition, star guard Caitlin Clark remains sidelined due to a right groin issue.

In her first season in Indiana, Sophie Cunningham averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds on 46.9% shooting, including 43.2% from 3-point range. She has a primary bench role with the Fever, but was inserted into the starting lineup last month. Before going down with an injury, the 6-foot-1 guard had started 13 consecutive games.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications