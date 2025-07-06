"How many long 2’s has Canada taken?": Fever fans react after spotting Caitlin Clark's first coach Christie Sides on Canadian staff for Ameri Cup

Indiana Fever fans reacted online after spotting Christie Sides during the AmeriCup on Saturday. Sides was Caitlin Clark's first coach in the WNBA before being replaced by Stephanie White at the end of the 2024 season.

After the exit from Indiana, Sides joined Canada's national team as an assistant coach and was spotted by fans during the semifinals of the AmeriCup. The Canadian team lost to the USA 65-53, dashing their hopes of winning the trophy.

On Saturday, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) first spotted Sides on the live telecast and questioned if it was her.

"IS THAT CHRISTIE SIDES ON MY SCREEN," the fan wrote.

This was later reshared along with a clip of Sides on the Canadian bench, as Fever fans dropped their reactions.

"Man, I've missed her. She's looking good," a fan said.

"I kept trying to figure out why that woman looked so familiar! 😭😂," another fan said.

"How many long 2’s has Canada taken?" joked another fan.

"Using the glasses as a headband per usual," a fan said.

Although many Fever fans were nostalgic looking at their former coach, a few of them weren't too pleased to see her.

"Holy jumpscare 😭 she terrorized me last summer," one fan said.

"That's awesome!!!!! Hopefully, she's using this summer to learn some game management," another fan said.

Despite the mixed reactions from fans, Christie Sides is a respected figure in Indiana. She served as an assistant coach for the Fever between 2017 and 2019 before returning as a head coach in 2023. Before her exit, Sides also led the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Fever coach Stephanie White "not worried" about Caitlin Clark's shooting form despite recent slump

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White expressed her opinion on Caitlin Clark's shooting slump after her team's 89-81 loss to the Aces on June 22. Clark managed to shoot 1-17 from the three-point line in her last two games, as many questioned her shooting form.

During the post-game conference, White extended her support to Clark while expressing her confidence in her shooting abilities.

"I think the bigger thing is what we as a staff have to do to get her better looks, higher quality looks," White said. "I’m not worried about Caitlin’s shot. Caitlin’s shot is going to be just fine."

This shooting slump continued in her next game against the Storm as she shot 0-6 from beyond the arc. However, since this game, Clark has missed five straight games due to a groin injury, keeping her out of action.

