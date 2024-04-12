How many WNBA games are there in a season?

Women's basketball made a huge leap in 2024 through the popularity of college basketball stars and the WNBA is now set to embark into one of their most exciting seasons since its inception. More fans will tune in to watch the likes of Sabrina Ionescu, Diana Taurasi and upcoming rookie Caitlin Clark.

The upcoming 2024 WNBA season will consist of 12 teams, with six in each conference: Eastern and Western.

In the regular season, each team will play 40 games - 20 at home and 20 on the road. Depending on the conference, each team faces a combination of opponents - Four games against three teams and three games against eight teams.

The Eastern Conference includes the Atlanta Dream, Connecticut Sun, Indiana Fever, New York Liberty, Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics. On the other side, the Western Conference is bannered by defending champions Las Vegas Aces followed by the Dallas Wings, Los Angeles Sparks, Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx.

There will also be an in-season tournament in the WNBA with the Commissioner's Cup from June 1 to 13. Each team plays five games in the mini-tournament, one against each other in their respective conferences.

The 2024 season officially begins on May 14 and will end on September 19.

WNBA Playoff format

Right after the regular season, the WNBA playoffs have an expanded format, allowing eight teams, regardless of the conference, to advance to the postseason.

The playoff structure features three rounds, with a best-of-three format in the first round, a best-of-five format in the second round, and finals. Just like in the NBA playoffs, the top seed will take on the last-seeded team. The No. 4 team takes on the No. 5 team, No. 3 vs No. 6 and No. 2 vs No. 7.

During the first round, the higher seed gets to host the first two games, while lower seeds get Game 3 if necessary.

In the semis and finals, the 2-2-1 pattern is followed wherein the higher-seeded team gets to host the first two games, while Game 3 and Game 4 are played in the home courts of the lower-seeded team and Game 5 back to the higher-seeded team.

In the 2023 WNBA Finals, the Las Vegas Aces won over the New York Liberty, with the series ending at 3-1. They swept the Dallas Wings in the semifinals, 3-0, and the Chicago Sky, 2-0, in the first round.