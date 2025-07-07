How much is WNBA All-Star prize money? MVP, 3-Point Contest & Skills Challenge rewards explained

The WNBA All-Star weekend is a week and a half away and almost everything about one of the most-anticipated events in the W has been revealed. Fever star Caitlin Clark and Lynx icon Napheesa Collier are the elected captains for the All-Star game.

Last year, the All-Star game featured a clash between the league's finest and the USA Women's National Basketball team. However, this year, the W has reverted to a more familiar format where Clark and Collier will choose players first from the All-Star starting lineup, then the reserves.

This year's All-Star weekend will be held at the Pacers and Fever's homecourt, the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Apart from the Team Clark vs Team Collier showdown, the weekend will also feature different events like the 3-point contest and skills challenge.

So, let us take a look at the WNBA All-Star prize money and other rewards:

How much is WNBA All-Star game prize money?

On Sunday, Front Office Sports revealed what the players will earn for participating and winning the grand event. According to FOS, the players participating in the Team Clark vs Team Collier showdown are set to earn $2,575.

The amount is same for every player who has been named an All-Star this season, irrespective of whether them being a starter or a reserve. However, the MVP of the game will receive a $5,150 bonus on top of the participation amount.

How much is the prize money for the 3-point contest & skills challenge?

Insurance company Alfac had partnered with the league last year to boost the prize money in these individual competitions.

Alfac has extended the partnership with the league and has also increased its budget from $110,000 to $115,000. The winner of the 3-point contest will be rewarded $60,000, while the winner of the skills competition will be rewarded $55,000.

How to watch the WNBA All-Star weekend?

The WNBA All-Star weekend begins on Jul. 18 and ends on Jul. 19. The first day of the event will feature the 3-point contest and the skills challenge, while the second day will feature the Team Clark vs Team Collier showdown.

The full event will broadcast live on ABC and will be available to stream online on ESPN+ and YouTube TV.

