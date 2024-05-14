How to play WNBA Fantasy Basketball? Rules, format and more explored

With the WNBA season about to start and the NBA regular season over, fans can still play fantasy basketball. The arrival of Caitlin Clark and the continued dominance of both Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson make this an intriguing season. But how can you play WNBA fantasy basketball?

There are several options for players, like ESPN's Fantasy Women's Basketball and WNBA Daily Fantasy on betting sites, like FanDuel and Draft Kings.

Let's look at how to play both kinds of women's fantasy basketball:

How to play Fantasy Women's Basketball?

It's the third season of ESPN's Fantasy Women's Basketball launched in 2022. The league's format is head-to-head, and the winner will be determined using fantasy points, with the playoffs expected to be at the end of the regular season.

One point, rebound, assists and 3-point basket is equivalent to one fantasy point. Steals and blocks are a premium and are worth two fantasy points. All-around players like Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson, as well as scorers Jewell Loyd, Napheesa Collier and Arike Ogunbowale, are equally important.

To start playing women's fantasy basketball, a league manager needs to create a league and invite players. A draft will need to be set up, which can be draft, auction, autopick or offline. After the owners build their teams, they need to start adjusting their lineup every day or every week.

How to play WNBA Daily Fantasy?

Players can play WNBA Daily Fantasy and earn money at the same time. They will need to sign up with FanDuel, DraftKings or any other betting sites that offer WNBA Daily Fantasy.

The rules for the game are simple. Players have to build their roster on a daily basis and get as many fantasy points as possible. FanDuel has a pretty basic scoring system and is suitable for beginners.

If players want something complicated, they can go to DraftKings, where the scoring system rewards bonus points for threes, double-doubles and triple-doubles. They have a decimal system that makes it more interesting, especially in close games.

Who are the Top 10 Women's Fantasy Basketball Players this season?

According to Hashtag Basketball, the Top 10 women's fantasy basketball players to start the season are the following:

Breanna Stewart A'ja Wilson Napheesa Collier Nneka Ogwumike Jewell Loyd Jewell Loyd Satou Sabally Sabrina Ionescu Brittney Griner Skylar Diggins-Smith

Brittney Griner is expected to drop off due to her fractured toe injury, with the Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale expected to enter the Top 10.

Caitlin Clark is ranked 17th entering the season but could climb up if she starts the season hot. Cameron Brink came in at No. 25, while Angel Reese was ranked 78th.