  • "HOW tf is 3x all star (consecutive btw) up for MIP": WNBA fans stunned as $190,000 Allisha Gray receives vote for Most Improved Player

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 16, 2025 10:46 GMT
Golden State Valkyries v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
"HOW tf is 3x all star (consecutive btw) up for MIP": WNBA fans stunned as $190,000 Allisha Gray receives vote for Most Improved Player. (Image Source: Getty)

The results for the 2025 WNBA Most Improved Player award were announced on Monday, with Golden State Valkyries’ Veronica Burton taking home the prize. A total of four players received votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, including Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray, who is on a one-year, $190,000 contract.

Social media erupted as soon as the results were revealed, with several fans expressing surprise at Gray’s inclusion on the list. Gray had an outstanding regular season, helping the Dream finish atop the Eastern Conference standings. She averaged career highs of 18.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Despite her impressive numbers, fans were puzzled by Gray’s inclusion in the MIP voting, given her decorated career. The veteran guard has earned three consecutive All-Star selections and won the Rookie of the Year award, among other accolades. Many fans were quick to criticize the WNBA media for placing the Dream star in the MIP conversation.

"Everything wrong with W media. HOW tf is 3x all star (consecutive btw) up for MIP? Lollll," a fan said.
Another said:

A fan wrote:

Another wrote:

A user commented:

Commented another:

Alisha Gray led Atlanta Dream to victory in Game 1 vs. Indiana Fever

Alisha Gray delivered an all-around performance, helping the Atlanta Dream secure an 80-68 win over the Indiana Fever in Game 1 of the ongoing playoffs. The veteran guard came up huge and made a monumental impact on both ends, proving why she deserves to be mentioned alongside Napheesa Collier, A’ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas in the MVP conversation.

Against a shorthanded Fever squad, Gray scored 20 points on 5 of 16 shooting, including 1 of 5 from beyond the arc. She also contributed six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 35 minutes.

Gray will be in action again on Tuesday when the Dream travel to Indianapolis for Game 2 of the first-round series. The veteran guard will be determined to lead her team to another victory against an injury-riddled Indiana squad, which would also propel the Dream to the next round.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

