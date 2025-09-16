"HOW tf is 3x all star (consecutive btw) up for MIP": WNBA fans stunned as $190,000 Allisha Gray receives vote for Most Improved Player

The results for the 2025 WNBA Most Improved Player award were announced on Monday, with Golden State Valkyries’ Veronica Burton taking home the prize. A total of four players received votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, including Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray, who is on a one-year, $190,000 contract.Social media erupted as soon as the results were revealed, with several fans expressing surprise at Gray’s inclusion on the list. Gray had an outstanding regular season, helping the Dream finish atop the Eastern Conference standings. She averaged career highs of 18.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.Despite her impressive numbers, fans were puzzled by Gray’s inclusion in the MIP voting, given her decorated career. The veteran guard has earned three consecutive All-Star selections and won the Rookie of the Year award, among other accolades. Many fans were quick to criticize the WNBA media for placing the Dream star in the MIP conversation.&quot;Everything wrong with W media. HOW tf is 3x all star (consecutive btw) up for MIP? Lollll,&quot; a fan said.MJ @eMjAy_023LINKEverything wrong with W media. HOW tf is 3x all star (consecutive btw) up for MIP? LollllAnother said: BOIgenius @ShaneedamanLINKAllisha has BEEEN that girl wdym most improvedA fan wrote: Dee @dmechelle91LINKAllisha been ROTY, 3X All Star and an Olympian…don’t need to be on that list.. her game is SUPPOSED to be leveling upAnother wrote: maraaaaa 🤎 @maraondawallLINKthe wnba is not seriousA user commented: GGuttaGNG @GGuttaSZNLINKFucc Dey got Alisha gray on a “most improved” list thass overly wild to me 😂😂Commented another: Tiff Cox @LegallyBlonder2LINKThis is like when you’re trying to cheat off your neighbor on a scantron test and somehow you got off by one row somewhere. This person must’ve thought they were voting for MVP not MIPAlisha Gray led Atlanta Dream to victory in Game 1 vs. Indiana FeverAlisha Gray delivered an all-around performance, helping the Atlanta Dream secure an 80-68 win over the Indiana Fever in Game 1 of the ongoing playoffs. The veteran guard came up huge and made a monumental impact on both ends, proving why she deserves to be mentioned alongside Napheesa Collier, A’ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas in the MVP conversation.Against a shorthanded Fever squad, Gray scored 20 points on 5 of 16 shooting, including 1 of 5 from beyond the arc. She also contributed six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 35 minutes.Gray will be in action again on Tuesday when the Dream travel to Indianapolis for Game 2 of the first-round series. The veteran guard will be determined to lead her team to another victory against an injury-riddled Indiana squad, which would also propel the Dream to the next round.