WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2025: Top 5 candidates ft. Allisha Gray (Week 12)

Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream hasn't been mentioned enough in WNBA Most Valuable Player conversations this season. Gray is having a career year and has been consistently part of the ladder race over the past few weeks. She's moved ahead in this week's power rankings, while A'ja Wilson slid down to the fifth spot.

Sabrina Ionescu has been carrying the New York Liberty amid the absence of Breanna Stewart, while Alyssa Thomas remains as a steady force at the heart of the Phoenix Mercury's engine. As for Napheesa Collier, an avoidable injury could put her WNBA MVP campaign in jeopardy.

Here is this week's top five players in the MVP power rankings.

2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race - Week 12

#5 - A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 11 Ranking - No. 3

Games Played (Week 12) - 3 GP (2 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 12) - 19.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 2.7 APG, 2.7 SPG, 1.3 BPG

Average (Season) - 21.3 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.7 SPG, 2.3 BPG

A'ja Wilson might be the reigning WNBA MVP, but her numbers are down this season. The Las Vegas Aces could be facing an uncertain future based on how subpar and inconsistent they are, less than two seasons after winning their second championship.

Wilson remains an incredible player, while Jackie Young is doing her best to fill in the gap left by Kelsey Plum. Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd haven't meshed the way the Aces hoped for. They are currently seventh in the WNBA standings, with just 15 games left in the regular season.

#4 - Sabrina Ionescu | Guard | New York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu | Guard | New York Liberty (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 11 Ranking - No. 5

Games Played (Week 12) - 3 GP (1 W, 2 L)

Average (Week 12) - 30.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Average (Season) - 20.4 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 5.6 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.4 BPG

The New York Liberty are still second in the WNBA standings at 18-10, but they are only ahead by 2.5 games of the sixth-seeded Seattle Storm. The defending champs are struggling amid the absence of Breanna Stewart, who is dealing with a knee injury and has no timetable for a return.

Sabrina Ionescu has tapped into her scoring prowess, averaging 30.0 points per game last week. However, the Liberty are just 1-2 during that span, but it was hard not to move Ionescu in the WNBA MVP power rankings based on her stats and performance.

#3 - Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 11 Ranking - No. 4

Games Played (Week 12) - 4 GP (3 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 12) - 18.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Average (Season) - 18.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Allisha Gray is quite possibly the most underrated star in the WNBA this season. Gray led the Atlanta Dream to a 3-1 record last week, helping improve their record to 18-11. They are inching closer to a potential second-place finish with less than two months left in the regular season.

Gray struggled in the Dream's loss to the Golden State Valkyries to start the week before bouncing back in the next three games, which were all wins. She has put her shooting funk in the past, and if she continues to perform, she'll likely finish in the top three of the WNBA MVP power rankings.

#2 - Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 11 Ranking - No. 3

Games Played (Week 12) - 3 GP (1 W, 2 L)

Average (Week 12) - 18.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 16.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 9.0 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Alyssa Thomas is still the beating heart of the post-Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury. Thomas had a fantastic week as a player despite the Mercury's abysmal 1-2 record. They have struggled as a team, but Thomas has been simply fantastic for Phoenix.

A.T. dropped a career-high 32 points in the loss to the Indiana Fever, then had a triple-double in the win over the Chicago Sky. The Mercury might be better off with Thomas, making everyone around her better. However, it's on her teammates to make shots and not let her down.

#1 - Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 11 Ranking - No. 1

Games Played (Week 12) - 2 GP (2 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 12) - 24.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.5 SPG, 1.5 BPG

Average (Season) - 23.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.8 SPG, 1.6 BPG

The Minnesota Lynx made more noise at the trade deadline when they acquired DiJonai Carrington from the Dallas Wings. The Lynx are prepping for a potential championship run, led by the WNBA MVP favorite Napheesa Collier.

However, Collier's run was put in jeopardy by an avoidable ankle injury that would not have happened if coach Cheryl Reeve had subbed her out when they were up by nearly 50 points in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Aces.

