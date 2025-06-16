How and when to vote for Caitlin Clark in 2025 WNBA All-Star fan ballot? All details revealed

The voting process for the WNBA All-Star fan ballot began on Thursday and will be open until 28 June. The event will take place on July 19 at the Fever's arena, Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Caitlin Clark, who returned from injury, is favored to make her second All-Star appearance on her home court. Fans can vote for her inclusion in the event by following the details revealed below.

Ad

The WNBA All-Star fan ballot allows each individual to vote for 10 players (six frontcourt and four guards) every day. To cast a vote, fans need to visit WNBA.com or download the WNBA app on their phones. To vote for Clark, fans will need to select her in the guards column while choosing nine other players.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Although only allowed to submit one full ballot each day, there are specific dates when fan votes will be counted twice. The first date for double votes is June 14, between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. ET.

There will be two further 2-for-1 days in the coming weeks, with the scheduled dates being June 20 and June 27. Clark fans will see their votes double on these days and should make the most of this opportunity.

Ad

With Indiana hosting its first WNBA All-Star game this season, it would be criminal not to see the Fever guard don the All-Star jersey. Apart from Clark, Indiana teammates Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell are expected to make the All-Star roster at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Players with the most votes in each position will be named the starters for the event. The All-Star weekend will also feature a 3-point shooting contest and a Skills Challenge the night before the All-Star game.

Ad

Caitlin Clark marks comeback from injury with career-high shooting night

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark marked her return from a quadriceps injury with a stunning performance against the New York Liberty on Saturday. Having missed five games, she dropped 32 points on the reigning champions, snapping their nine-game unbeaten streak.

Clark capped off the Fever's 102-88 victory with an impressive shooting performance, dropping a career-high seven 3-pointers. Bleacher Report reported her triumphant return on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

Ad

"Caitlin Clark TOOK OVER in her return to hand the defending champs their first loss this season 😤 32 PTS, 7 3PM (Career-High)"

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark's return will be a huge boost for the Fever, who struggled in her absence. They had a 2-3 record without her and will look to build a winning momentum after their latest win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More