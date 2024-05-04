How to watch Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks WNBA Preseason game today? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The WNBA preseason is underway with the Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks game set to keep the action rolling after preseason game day one on Friday. Saturday's slate of preseason action will be a double-header that takes place across the entire day. Early in the day, the Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream will begin the action before the Seattle Storm and LA Sparks then play in the evening.

Both teams are eager to improve on their performance from last season, which ended without either qualifying for the 2023 playoffs. The LA Sparks finished the season with a 17-23 record in ninth place, while the Seattle Storm finished the season with a record of 11-29 that landed them in 11th.

As both teams look to begin their 2024 preseason this afternoon, fans are wondering how they will be able to watch the Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks game. With that in mind, let's look at all of the game details.

When and where is the Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks game

Game Day: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time (9:30 p.m. EDT)

Game Arena: Rogers Place

Location: Edmonton, Alberta

Ticket details: Tickets for Saturday's preseason game can be purchased via TicketMaster.ca - TicketMaster's Canadian branch. The lowest-priced tickets are listed at CAD26.30, with the highest priced tickets at CAD31.95.

How to watch Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks game

Fans planning to tune in to Saturday's Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks action can do so in a variety of ways.

Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks channel listing

Canadian fans eager to watch tonight's action will be able to do so via The Sports Network. This channel can be accessed via cable TV, with specific channel numbers varying from provider to provider and by region.

Storm vs Sparks radio stations

While it doesn't appear as though the preseason game will be broadcast via the radio in either market, throughout the season, both teams will have certain games broadcast over the radio.

Storm vs Sparks live streaming details

As previously mentioned, the Seattle Storm and LA Sparks game will be broadcast via The Sports Network (TSN) in addition to this channel being available via Cable TV, it is also available to fans with streaming services such as Fubo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In addition, the game will also be airing on WNBA League Pass for viewers around the globe who want to tune in.