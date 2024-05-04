LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm: Prediction and Preview for 2024 WNBA Preseason | May 4, 2024

The 2024 WNBA preseason continues on Saturday with two games at the helm, one of which is the LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm matchup. The Sparks are entering the season with a revamped roster and will battle a familiar face who signed with the Storm in the offseason.

The Sparks ended the season ninth in the standings, barely missing the playoffs by a game. They had a 17-23 record and didn't make the postseason for the third straight season. They improved their record from the previous campaign but needed to make some changes in the offseason.

Meanwhile, the Storm are reeling from Breanna Stewart's departure last year. They went from losing in the second round of the 2022 WNBA playoffs to not making the postseason last season. They only won 11 games and finished second-last in the standings.

LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm preview and prediction

The LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm preseason game is scheduled for Saturday at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. It starts at 9:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on TSN or WNBA League Pass.

LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm preview

The LA Sparks lost star forward Nneka Ogwumike in free agency after she signed with the Seattle Storm.

However, they added some good players like Kia Nurse, who was acquired from a trade with the Storm. They also drafted Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson in the first round, with both picks being in the top-four.

Meanwhile, the Storm added Ogwumike to fill out the void left by Breanna Stewart in last year's free agency. They also added Nikki Muhl as a second-round pick. The UConn product has the leadership to succeed in the league.

She's no Sue Bird, but she should help the Storm get back on its feet and improve from last season's 11-win campaign.

LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm starting lineups and depth chart

Coach Curt Miller has plenty of options at backcourt, but, inevitably, newest additions like Kia Nurse, Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink will be on the starting lineup:

G: Layshia Clarendon | G: Kia Nurse | F: Rickea Jackson | F: Dearica Hamby | C: Cameron Brink

Here's the Sparks' predicted depth chart:

GUARD FORWARD CENTER Layshia Clarendon Dearica Hamby Cameron Brink Kia Nurse Rickea Jackson Li Yueru Lexie Brown Monique Billings Azurá Stevens Blake Dietrick Stephanie Talbot Julie Allemand McKenzie Forbes Aari McDonald Rae Burrell Nia Clouden Zia Cooke Taylor Mikesell

Meanwhile, Noelle Quinn has a handful of veterans to be part of the Storm's starting lineup on Saturday night in Canada:

G: Jewell Loyd | G: Skylar Diggins-Smith | F: Joyner Holmes | F: Nneka Ogwumike | C: Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu

Here's the Storm's predicted depth chart:

GUARD FORWARD CENTER Jewell Loyd Nneka Ogwumike Ezi Magbegor Skylar Diggins-Smith Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu Mercedes Russell Sami Whitcomb Jordan Horston Alaina Coates Nika Muhl Joyner Holmes Victoria Vivians Kaela Davis Jade Melbourne Quay Miller Kiana Williams Mackenzie Holmes

LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm prediction

The LA Sparks are a little thin on the frontcourt side of their roster, while the Seattle Storm seem balanced.

Both teams are working on a different roster to start the preseason. The nod for the 2024 WNBA Canada Game goes to the Storm, as they have a bunch of veterans who know how to make adjustments.