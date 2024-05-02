When will Cameron Brink make her debut for LA Sparks? Date, time, where to watch revealed

Cameron Brink's determination yielded success when she was selected as the number 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Brink shared an emotional moment with her family. Her supporters, thrilled to see the NCAA icon receive the recognition she rightfully deserved, joined in the celebration.

The moment would have undoubtedly been sentimental for her previous coach, Tara VanDerveer. Over the four years that Brink dedicated to the college circuit, she experienced a meteoric rise, solidifying her position as a key player for the Stanford Cardinal.

Following the WNBA draft, Chrystal Stone shared this from an interview with Brink:

"she’s thrilled to stay in Cali and bring some defense to the @LASparks"

The Sparks are scheduled to play two preseason games before kicking off their regular season. The first preseason matchup is against the Seattle Storm on May 4, followed by a game against the Phoenix Mercury on May 10. The first game is set for 6:30 PM CT, while the second will begin at 7 PM CT. After the preseason, the team will proceed to compete in regular season games.

The first regular-season game is scheduled for May 15 against the Atlanta Dream. The matchup between these two powerhouses is set to begin at 7 PM CT at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach. It will be intriguing to see if Curt Miller includes Cameron Brink in the starting lineup for this game. This decision will likely be confirmed based on Brink's performance in the preseason games. Observing her current moves will provide insight into her mindset, allowing us to speculate on what the future holds for her.

Cameron Brink’s College career speaks for itself

Cameron Brink's college statistics highlight her versatility and impact on both ends of the court.

In the recently concluded NCAA season, she showcased her scoring prowess by averaging an impressive 17.4 points per game, while also demonstrating her dominance on the boards with 11.9 rebounds per game. Additionally, her remarkable defensive presence was evident, as she recorded an exhilarating 3.7 blocks per game.

Her presence has the potential to elevate the Sparks and establish them as a formidable contender. Drafting exceptional players like Brink not only raises fans' expectations but also enhances the team's prospects of making a significant impact in the upcoming season.

Cameron Brink's anticipated debut is likely to attract a surge of fans to the stadiums and drive unprecedented TV viewership numbers. With her track record of delivering standout performances, fans can expect Brink to continue to captivate audiences with her play, much like she did during her collegiate career in the NCAA.