"Hung over from all those parties last night?" - WNBA fans clown Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers & others over brick fest at All-Star practice

Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, and other members from Team Collier were seen practicing at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse before the All-Star Game started. A lackluster video of the group shooting the ball was uploaded on X on Friday, which didn't prompt many favorable reactions from fans.In the video, the players were seen missing their shots repeatedly. Angel Reese shot the ball first and missed two shots. She was followed by Kelsey Plum, who also missed her shot. And so did Paige Bueckers, who shot after her.The fans who saw the video swarmed in the post's comments section and trolled the WNBA stars for their missed shots. A few fans joked about the players being hung over from the parties they attended in Indianapolis last night.&quot;Hung over from all those parties last night?&quot; one fan commented.&quot;after partying all night they are probably seeing about 4 different rims,&quot; another fan said.&quot;WTF…are they hungover?&quot; another fan asked.Another set of fans trolled the players and said that they would lose a game against a high school team.&quot;My high school team wouldn’t have missed 9 in a row,&quot; a fan said.&quot;They know it's supposed to go in the basket, right?&quot; another fan said.Team Collier still has some time left before they take on Team Clark in the All-Star Game on Saturday. However, they will have to work out that shooting before stepping on the court.Fever veteran Sydney Colson gives her flowers to Angel Reese during All-Star weekendFever veteran Sydney Colson gave Angel Reese her flowers during a meet-up on the orange carpet at the WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. The two-time WNBA champion praised the Sky forward for her accomplishments and complimented her for strongly facing the negativity around her name.&quot;We’re very happy for you,” Colson said. “To see the road from your year one to your year two, you can tell you put in work. And with all of the negativity that you receive, I hope you know that a lot of us, we admire you – how you carry yourself and how you show up all the time. So keep being that.&quot;Angel Reese is in her sophomore year in the league and she has already become one of the biggest names in the WNBA. The Sky forward's latest achievement was becoming the cover star for the WNBA edition of the NBA 2K26 game. She became the fastest player to reach the 40 double-double mark as well.