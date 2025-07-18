  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "Hung over from all those parties last night?" - WNBA fans clown Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers & others over brick fest at All-Star practice

"Hung over from all those parties last night?" - WNBA fans clown Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers & others over brick fest at All-Star practice

By Avi Shravan
Published Jul 18, 2025 21:28 GMT
WNBA fans clown Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers &amp; others over brick fest at All-Star practice
WNBA fans clown Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers & others over brick fest at All-Star practice. (Image Source: Getty)

Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, and other members from Team Collier were seen practicing at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse before the All-Star Game started. A lackluster video of the group shooting the ball was uploaded on X on Friday, which didn't prompt many favorable reactions from fans.

Ad

In the video, the players were seen missing their shots repeatedly. Angel Reese shot the ball first and missed two shots. She was followed by Kelsey Plum, who also missed her shot. And so did Paige Bueckers, who shot after her.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The fans who saw the video swarmed in the post's comments section and trolled the WNBA stars for their missed shots. A few fans joked about the players being hung over from the parties they attended in Indianapolis last night.

"Hung over from all those parties last night?" one fan commented.
Ad
"after partying all night they are probably seeing about 4 different rims," another fan said.
"WTF…are they hungover?" another fan asked.

Another set of fans trolled the players and said that they would lose a game against a high school team.

"My high school team wouldn’t have missed 9 in a row," a fan said.
"They know it's supposed to go in the basket, right?" another fan said.
Ad

Team Collier still has some time left before they take on Team Clark in the All-Star Game on Saturday. However, they will have to work out that shooting before stepping on the court.

Fever veteran Sydney Colson gives her flowers to Angel Reese during All-Star weekend

Fever veteran Sydney Colson gave Angel Reese her flowers during a meet-up on the orange carpet at the WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. The two-time WNBA champion praised the Sky forward for her accomplishments and complimented her for strongly facing the negativity around her name.

Ad
"We’re very happy for you,” Colson said. “To see the road from your year one to your year two, you can tell you put in work. And with all of the negativity that you receive, I hope you know that a lot of us, we admire you – how you carry yourself and how you show up all the time. So keep being that."
Ad

Angel Reese is in her sophomore year in the league and she has already become one of the biggest names in the WNBA. The Sky forward's latest achievement was becoming the cover star for the WNBA edition of the NBA 2K26 game. She became the fastest player to reach the 40 double-double mark as well.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications