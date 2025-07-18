Sophie Cunningham shows off her dance moves with StudBudz at glitzy WNBA All-Star party

Sophie Cunningham was among the high-profile attendees at the All-Star party in Indianapolis, following the Orange Carpet event on Thursday. The Indiana Fever guard was seen enjoying the festivities with her peers.Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, streaming the event live via their StudBudz channel, captured the action. The Minnesota Lynx duo also approached Cunningham, encouraging her to join the dancing.After persistence from Williams and Hiedeman, Cunningham finally gave in and showed off her dance moves.Sophie Cunningham also seems to be enjoying herself on the court, currently in the best form of her stint with the Fever.Over her last four games, the 28-year-old is averaging 13 points, nearly twice her season average, while shooting 61.8% from the field and grabbing 5.5 rebounds per game. Her increased production has contributed to Indiana’s success, with the team winning three of those four matchups.Courtney Williams expresses love for Sophie Cunningham on StudBudz’s live streamDuring the All-Star weekend, the StudBudz panel had an unexpected encounter with Sophie Cunningham. During this interaction, Courtney Williams expressed her admiration for the Fever guard. She instructed her viewers to refrain from commenting negatively about Cunningham.&quot;All my [livestream moderators], if anyone got anything bad to say about Sophie in a negative way, put they a** in timeout,” Courtney Williams said. “Straight up. We is not playing that.”“Anybody that got anything bad to say about Sophie, ban they a**. Ban them right now. My mods, ban them right now... We in Indiana man, ain't nothing but love.”Cunningham faced Williams’ Minnesota Lynx during the Commissioner’s Cup championship on July 1. With Caitlin Clark sidelined, Cunningham stepped into a bigger role. Coming off the bench, she delivered 13 points and seven rebounds. Cunningham’s performance was significant in Indiana’s 74-59 victory over the Lynx.The two will next go up against each other during the first Lynx-Fever contest of the 2025 regular season at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 22.