"Hurry back to me" - Kate Martin makes longing plea amid girlfriend Claire Gransee dreamy Europe trip

Kate Martin made a plea to her girlfriend, Claire Gransee, who was in Europe for a vacation. Martin dropped a message on Gransee's latest post on social media. The couple has been together since last year, when the Golden State Valkyries guard was still with the Las Vegas Aces.

In a post on Instagram, Gransee shared several photos of her vacation in Hvar, Croatia, including the sea and a vine pathway of potted plants. She was with a friend named Anastacia, touring the European country. It's unclear what other countries the pair went to.

"euro reunion tour!" Gransee wrote.

Martin commented on the post, jokingly urging Gransee to return home quickly. She is currently in her second season in the WNBA and first with the Golden State Valkyries.

"So cute, now hurry back to me!" Martin wrote.

Kate Martin comments on Claire Gransee's post. (Photo: @claire.gransee on IG)

According to People, the couple met in Iowa, where Claire Gransee also went to college. They officially became a couple in June 2024, with Gransee showing up at some of Kate Martin's games with the Las Vegas Aces. They continued to make it work despite having busy schedules.

While Martin plays in the WNBA, Gransee works in Boston at Publicis Sapient, an IT consulting firm, as a human resources associate. She has a bachelor's degree in communications and minors in law and news and media literacy from Iowa. She previously worked as a staff consultant at Beacon Hill Technologies.

Kate Martin and Golden State Valkyries off to 2-1 start

Kate Martin and Golden State Valkyries off to 2-1 start. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Valkyries selected Kate Martin in the 2024 WNBA Expansion Draft. Martin immediately became one of the faces of the Valkyries, which wasn't surprising considering her popularity. She started in Golden State's very first official game, but they lost to the LA Sparks, 84-67.

Martin was demoted to the bench in the Valkyries' next two games, but the team won both to improve to 2-1 to start their inaugural season. She played nine minutes in the 76-74 win over the Washington Mystics, but was scoreless with three rebounds and one block.

In the Valkyries' 82-73 win over the Sparks, Martin had a much better scoring game with six points and 10 minutes. It's a fantastic start for the WNBA's latest franchise. They will look to continue their winning streak on Tuesday against the defending champions New York Liberty.

