"I actually love this team": Sophie Cunningham makes heartfelt admission on Fever after handing Aces an ugly loss

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham made a heartfelt admission about her team after their win over the Aces on Thursday. The Fever handed Las Vegas an ugly 81-54 loss, two days after their Commissioner's Cup win over the Minnesota Lynx. Cunningham had high praise for her team, as they continue their upward trajectory.
The former Mercury star's reaction came after photographer Bri Lewerke posted multiple images of the Fever's win against the Aces at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. In the 13-slide post, Lewerke shared glimpses of the night in Indiana, as the team secured its first win against the Aces since 2019.
The game was a one-sided affair, with the Fever dominating on both sides of the court. Although Caitlin Clark missed her fourth straight game with a groin injury, her team was able to get the win, with Kelsey Mitchell leading the team. The guard recorded 25 points and 6 assists, while shooting 66.7% from the three-point line.
Indiana was also successful in shutting out the Aces' attack, limiting them to a season low 54 points, recording a measly seven points in the final quarter. This win also saw the Fever (9-8) leapfrog Las Vegas to seventh in the table.
Sophie Cunningham was in the comments section of Lewerke's post as she made a heartfelt admission about her Fever team.
"I actually love this team 🥹," she wrote.
The guard who was traded to the Fever from the Mercury has become a fan favorite since her arrival. Cunningham spent five seasons with Phoenix before moving to Indiana during the off-season as a part of a four-team trade.
Sophie Cunningham clarifies her comments on the WNBA expansion
The WNBA announced its list of expansion cities on June 30, which included Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia. Fever guard Sophie Cunningham offered her views on the subject on Monday, claiming she didn't know "how excited people " would be over these cities.
This comment enraged many, as Cunningham received major backlash for her opinion. However, during a practice media availability on Wednesday, Cunningham clarified her comments.
"First of all, I know the history behind the WNBA. I know that both of those cities have had teams before and they got us where we're at. So, I'm thankful for that. All I was really getting at is like Broadway, the off-core lifestyle. And so, I think that is really intriguing. I think Miami is intriguing. That's all I was getting at," she explained. (From 0:00 onwards)
The WNBA's expansion plans will see the three cities have a team by 2030, as the league continues to grow at a great pace.