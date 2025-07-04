"I actually love this team": Sophie Cunningham makes heartfelt admission on Fever after handing Aces an ugly loss

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham made a heartfelt admission about her team after their win over the Aces on Thursday. The Fever handed Las Vegas an ugly 81-54 loss, two days after their Commissioner's Cup win over the Minnesota Lynx. Cunningham had high praise for her team, as they continue their upward trajectory.

Ad

The former Mercury star's reaction came after photographer Bri Lewerke posted multiple images of the Fever's win against the Aces at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. In the 13-slide post, Lewerke shared glimpses of the night in Indiana, as the team secured its first win against the Aces since 2019.

The game was a one-sided affair, with the Fever dominating on both sides of the court. Although Caitlin Clark missed her fourth straight game with a groin injury, her team was able to get the win, with Kelsey Mitchell leading the team. The guard recorded 25 points and 6 assists, while shooting 66.7% from the three-point line.

Ad

Trending

Indiana was also successful in shutting out the Aces' attack, limiting them to a season low 54 points, recording a measly seven points in the final quarter. This win also saw the Fever (9-8) leapfrog Las Vegas to seventh in the table.

Sophie Cunningham was in the comments section of Lewerke's post as she made a heartfelt admission about her Fever team.

"I actually love this team 🥹," she wrote.

Ad

Sophie Cunningham shows love to her team in the comments section (Source: Bri Lewerke/Instagram)

The guard who was traded to the Fever from the Mercury has become a fan favorite since her arrival. Cunningham spent five seasons with Phoenix before moving to Indiana during the off-season as a part of a four-team trade.

Ad

Sophie Cunningham clarifies her comments on the WNBA expansion

The WNBA announced its list of expansion cities on June 30, which included Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia. Fever guard Sophie Cunningham offered her views on the subject on Monday, claiming she didn't know "how excited people " would be over these cities.

This comment enraged many, as Cunningham received major backlash for her opinion. However, during a practice media availability on Wednesday, Cunningham clarified her comments.

Ad

"First of all, I know the history behind the WNBA. I know that both of those cities have had teams before and they got us where we're at. So, I'm thankful for that. All I was really getting at is like Broadway, the off-core lifestyle. And so, I think that is really intriguing. I think Miami is intriguing. That's all I was getting at," she explained. (From 0:00 onwards)

Ad

The WNBA's expansion plans will see the three cities have a team by 2030, as the league continues to grow at a great pace.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More