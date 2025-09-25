"I ain't got a chance" - Dwyane Wade hilariously recalls Bam Adebayo's exasperation at A'ja Wilson's stacked trophy cabinet

Dwyane Wade hilariously recalled Bam Adebayo's reaction to A'ja Wilson's trophy collection during Thursday's episode of his "The Timeout" show on YouTube.

The Miami Heat legend also discussed trending basketball topics, including his experience during Carmelo Anthony's Hall of Fame induction. He shared Adebayo's reaction while praising Wilson for winning her fourth MVP award.

"I remember, I got a chance to sit with Bam (Adebayo) at the (2024) Olympics," Wade said (32:15). "We were in Paris and we both were there to watch our women play. We were sitting on the opposite side, I had some pizza, had a box of pizza on me, eating, chilling.

"We were just talking about A'ja (Wilson) as a hooper and we talked about futrure plans, hopefully one day. Bam cracked me up when he was just like, 'Man, my little award case.' He was like 'Bro, I ain't got a chance. She's so cold.'"

Wade revealed that the Heat center compared Wilson's trophy cabinet to a successful high school's.

The WNBA announced Wilson as the winner of the 2025 MVP award on Sunday, making her the first in league history to win it four times. To make the occasion more special, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert brought Adebayo to present her the award at the Aces' practice facility.

Dwyane Wade proclaims A'ja Wilson as the future WNBA GOAT

Dwyane Wade showered praise on A'ja Wilson and proclaimed her as the future WNBA GOAT.

"She's perfect superstar," Wade said on Thursday (33:19), via "The Timeout." "She's 29 years old. So obviously she's on the track to be the GOAT of the game. The accolades are goingf to go and speak, speak. But she has so much more work to do.

"She is setting the bar so extremely high for so many future young ladies, young women who's going to play this game. Not just winning MVPs, Not just winning championships... she's a role model. I am not saying she is trying to be one or not, she is."

Wade added that if his daughter wants to be an athlete, he would send her to Wilson's camps and workshops.

