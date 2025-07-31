  • home icon
  "I AM DEAD": Sophie Cunningham loses it as fan comically suggests Arby's to drop 'CunningHam & Cheese' 

"I AM DEAD": Sophie Cunningham loses it as fan comically suggests Arby's to drop 'CunningHam & Cheese' 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 31, 2025 14:56 GMT
&quot;I AM DEAD&quot;: Sophie Cunningham loses it as fan comically suggests Arby
"I AM DEAD": Sophie Cunningham loses it as fan comically suggests Arby's to drop 'CunningHam & Cheese' (Image Source: Cunningham's IG)

Sophie Cunningham has been in the spotlight since joining the Indiana Fever. Her popularity has increased with each passing day since her franchise debut. It has also helped the Fever's marquee trade addition in the offseason to bag new partnerships. One of those deals has caught everyone's attention of late.

Cunningham announced her partnership with the Arby's fast-food restaurant chain on Sunday when the Fever played the Chicago Sky. She made a fashionable statement to make the deal public, rocking a T-shirt that said:

"Hot girls east Arby's"

Three days since the announcement, Cunningham has garnered 115,200 likes on TikTok and 3,386 comments on the post. On Thursday, a fan comment caught her eye, which comically advised Arby's to introduce a "CunningHam & Cheese" sandwich to market their partnership.

"If Arby's doesn't drop a CunningHam & Cheese then they're screwing up," the fan wrote."

Sophie Cunningham replied, saying:

"HAHAHA I AM DEAD 😭😭
Cunningham&#039;s exchange with the fan on TikTok
Cunningham's exchange with the fan on TikTok

Here's the TikTok post by Cunningham:

Sophie Cunningham "loves" Arby's

Sophie Cunningham is reaping the benefits of playing on the WNBA's most popular team, alongside the most popular player, Caitlin Clark. Her latest partnership with Arby's is a testament to that. On Wednesday, Cunningham also introduced her podcast, "Show Me Something," expanding her business off the court.

In the debut episode, she addressed her "love" for Arby's after announcing the partnership, saying:

"I love Arby's, I'm not even kidding. I know, it's the sauce."
Cunningham revealed her favorite thing to eat from Arby's, adding:

"I get their sliders. Arby's sliders are bangin' ... roast beef, ham and cheese, like a buffalo chicken one. ... Good shakes, too."
youtube-cover
Sophie Cunningham's following has seen an uptick since her infamous brawl with Jacy Sheldon on June 17. Many of Caitlin Clark and the Fever fans rallied behind her for avenging the treatment the superstar guard faced against the Sun in that contest following a couple of physical altercations with Sheldon and Marina Mabrey.

Cunningham has crossed a million followers on Instagram and TikTok. It has accelerated her earnings on paid posts. It may not be wrong to rule out her partnership with Arby's as a byproduct of that game against the Sun.


