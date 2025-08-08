"I apologized to the team after that" - Caitlin Clark remembers her feelings after committing 10 turnovers in WNBA debut

This week, Caitlin Clark appeared on WNBA legend Sue Bird's "Bird's Eye View" podcast, where she spoke about her rookie year adjustments after coming out of college.

Clark had a stellar year that saw her win Rookie of the Year honors while being named to the 2024 All-Star team, but her Indiana Fever debut saw her record 10 turnovers in a 92-71 loss.

During her sitdown with Bird, the two-time All-Star reflected on the moment, saying:

"I will say, I apologized to the team after that game in the locker room. I felt really bad. I mean, I've had those games before, and I'm gonna have another eight turnover game in my career, that's just how I played and people always try to make a big deal about that.

"And I bet if you look up my turnovers in college, I bet I led the NCAA all-time in turnovers in my career. I'm not saying like this is a good thing to brag about, but, like, I don't know, but, like, that's just how I play. Yes, I can improve and get a lot better, and I understand that."

As Caitlin Clark explained, despite the fact that she's been limited to just 13 games this season, when healthy, she feels as though she's been playing good, facilitating basketball.

Caitlin Clark set to miss 10th straight game

On Saturday, when the Indiana Fever collide with the Chicago Sky, Caitlin Clark will be on the sidelines for the 10th straight game.

After dealing with a quad injury early in the year, Caitlin Clark returned to action in mid-May, playing in nine games before being sidelined in late June. Then, after returning for a July 9 game against the Golden State Valkyries, Clark played just four games before being forced to the sidelines once again.

As the Fever get ready to play the Chicago Sky in what would have been a highly anticipated clash between Clark's Fever and Angel Reese's Sky, the Rookie of the Year is continuing her rehab assignment with no timeline on a potential return.

During an appearance on ESPN's NBA Today earlier in the week, Fever coach Stephanie White indicated that once Clark completes her rehab assignment, she'll begin ramping up her strength and conditioning for an eventual return.

Until then, however, there's no projected timeline for when Clark will be back in action.

In the meantime, Indiana has done an admirable job of competing despite their star's absence.

At the time of publication, the team is ranked fifth in the WNBA with a record of 17-14.

