"I ate" - Caitlin Clark grabs the camera and nails the shots before hyping her behind-the-lens skillset

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 06, 2025 04:03 GMT
Caitlin Clark grabs the camera and nails the shots before hyping her behind-the-lens skillset. (Photo: IMAGN)
For the second time this season, Caitlin Clark showed off her skills with a camera amid her absence due to injury. Clark missed her eighth consecutive game due to a groin issue on Tuesday as the red-hot Indiana Fever visited the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.

In an Instagram post, photographer Bri Lewerke shared a reel of images shot by the Fever superstar during their road trips this season. It was her second set of photos, with the first one uploaded two months ago. Lewerke even praised Clark for making improvements behind the lens.

"When you give Caitlin Clark a camera: part two 📸 she made some major improvements the second time around Extra s/o to @kmoore_two4 for taking extra BTS and keeping my camera safe lol," Lewerke wrote.
Caitlin Clark took shots of her teammates, coaches, and even some personal ones with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery. The reel was full of candid and stolen shots of players like Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull, Sydney Colson and Aliyah Boston. The location also included inside the team bus, plane, practice facility, arena tunnel and more.

Clark responded to Bri Lewerke's post and was very proud of her work as a photographer.

"I ate," the Indiana Fever guard wrote.
Caitlin Clark comments on the photos she took. (Photo: @brilewerke on IG)
The Indiana Fever are currently in the middle of a four-game road trip. They began with a couple of wins against the Dallas Wings and Seattle Storm. They visited the LA Sparks on Tuesday and will end the trip versus the struggling Phoenix Mercury.

Stephanie White provides an update on Caitlin Clark's injury

Caitlin Clark hasn't played since re-aggravating her groin injury on July 15 against the Connecticut Sun. It was Clark's fourth muscle-related injury of the season, and the Indiana Fever are more cautious than ever with their superstar guard.

Speaking on ESPN's "NBA Today" on Monday, Fever coach Stephanie White provided an update on Clark's recovery. White called the Iowa product day-to-day and didn't release any timeline for her return.

"It's day-to-day right now, we're putting no timetable on it," White said, according to CBS Sports. "(She is) going through the rehab process, and then we want to reintegrate her from a strength and conditioning standpoint and then get her back to basketball activities. So we're taking it one day at a time, really slow rolling it, slow playing it this time."
The Fever are doing well since Clark's injury, with a 5-2 record entering Tuesday's game against the LA Sparks.

