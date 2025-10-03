  • home icon
  WNBA

"I call for Cathy Engelbert to resign" - Stephen A. Smith co-signs Caitlin Clark's jab at WNBA commissioner with 'weak a** response' diss

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 03, 2025 00:36 GMT
&quot;I call for Cathy Engelbert to resign&quot; - Stephen A. Smith co-signs Caitlin Clark
"I call for Cathy Engelbert to resign" - Stephen A. Smith co-signs Caitlin Clark's jab at WNBA commissioner with 'weak a** response' diss

Stephen A. Smith reacted to Caitlin Clark's response to Napheesa Collier's criticism of the WNBA's leadership. During Thursday's episode of ESPN's "First Take," Smith alluded to Clark as the WNBA's "golden goose," citing increased viewership and ratings.

"For her to come out and said, 'Phee said it all,' she's letting you know that Napheesa Collier didn't lie, she didn't mince words, and she didn't misrepresent what the collective body of the league is feeling about this commissioner and her leadership," Smith said.

The veteran analyst also doubled down on his previous comment that WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert should step down.

"This is the No. 1 reason I call for Cathy Engelbert to resign," Smith added. "I don't care who it is, if somebody calls you out publicly, and you're in a leadership position, and you've been (attacked) that way, you don't give what I said was that weak a** response... that's what she did.
"When you were attacked like that, what you did was provide fodder to the belief that everything Napheesa Collier said was the absolute truth, nothing but the truth, so help me God. You do that, it's time for you to go."
In her lengthy statement on Tuesday, Collier referenced a previous conversation with Engelbert about Caitlin Clark and other young stars making so little despite driving revenues for the league.

According to Collier, the WNBA commissioner told her that the Indiana Fever star "should be grateful" to the league for giving her the platform. Engelbert added that other players "should be on their knees" thanking her for the new media rights deal.

What did Caitlin Clark say about Napheesa Collier's remarks?

During the Indiana Fever's exit interview on Thursday, Caitlin Clark was asked about her reaction to Napheesa Collier's comments about the WNBA's leadership.

"First of all, I have great respect for Phee and I think she made a lot of very valid points," Clark said. "I think what people need to understand is, we need great leadership in this time, across all levels. This is straight-up the most important moment in our league.
"Where this league has been around for 25-plus years, and this is a moment we have to capitalize on. So that’s honestly what I would say. I think Phee said it all, with what she said and the points she made were very valid."
Caitlin Clark also said that she had not heard about that specific conversation between Collier and Cathy Engelbert before.

Engelbert has since responded to Collier with a statement of her own, saying that the Minnesota Lynx's star comments are "disheartening." However, it seems like Clark and almost all WNBA players are on Collier's side.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
