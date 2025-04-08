"I can see things that are about to happen": Caitlin Clark reveals truth behind the "lost art" of her miraculous court vision

As Caitlin Clark continues to do media rounds ahead of her much anticipated sophomore season, fans get to know more and more about the nuances of her skill set. The Indiana Fever guard discussed about her court vision with legendary talk show host David Letterman.

On Tuesday, the latest episode of David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which premiered on Netflix, featured the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Letterman asked Clark to elaborate on her extraordinary court vision, wondering if it's "something only a certain generation of humans can do."

"I would say it's just my IQ," Clark responded. "I feel like I can see things that are about to happen on the basketball court before they happen."

Clark's words are backed by the impressive numbers and records she has set in the assists category, both at the college and pro levels.

The 23-year-old is the all-time assists leader in Big Ten and Iowa history. In the WNBA, she holds the record for most assists in a season and most assists in a game (19).

When Letterman asked if she has "thumped" any of her teammates on the head because they didn't see her pass coming, Caitlin Clark explained that not all players are up to speed at all times with her court vision.

"Honestly, I feel like that's kind of a lost art at times," Clark added.

Caitlin Clark on ever-changing nature of basketball: "That's what so beautiful about it"

It's worth noting that Clark's conversation with Letterman was a well-informed discussion on basketball, as the highly revered comedian is a reputed hoops fan who attended Clark's jersey retirement at Iowa.

During the discussion, Caitlin Clark talked about the ever-evolving nature of the sport — a quality that, in her mind, adds to the allure of basketball:

"The game evolves nonstop," she said. "It's not the same as when Magic and Larry played. It's not the same as when MJ played. It's just so much different, and that's what so beautiful about it. That's what makes it fun."

Caitlin Clark, of course, is an active agent driving the evolution of the sport — something she will continue to do when she suits up for the Fever in the upcoming WNBA season.

