"I can’t lose" - Dawn Staley sets record straight on ex-Gamecocks Aliyah Boston & A’ja Wilson clash concerns ahead of WNBA Finals push

Legendary coach Dawn Staley commented on the semifinal battle between her two former South Carolina Gamecocks stars, Aliyah Boston and A'ja Wilson. On Sunday, Boston's Indiana Fever had a 90-83 Game 4 win over Wilson's Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to force a do-or-die Game 5.Boston, who played for the Staley from 2019 to 2023, delivered her best performance of the semifinals in the Game 4 win. She finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds and five assists on 7-for-15 shooting.On the other hand, Wilson, who starred for the Gamecocks from 2014 to 2018, led the Aces with 31 points and nine rebounds on 14-for-24 shooting.ESPN reporter Holly Rowe tweeted Sunday that Staley &quot;has to be hyperventilating&quot; in watching the intense post-battles between Boston and Wilson. In response, Staley wrote:&quot;I'm actually pretty calm. I can’t lose. There will be a @GamecockWBB or two in the @WNBA Finals. They are both built for this moment…dominating players on every level they have played. We are all Now witnesses!&quot;Wilson helped lead South Carolina to its first NCAA title in 2017, while Boston delivered its second championship in 2022. Both players were awarded as the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player during their title runs.Regardless of who wins between the Aces and the Fever on Tuesday, Staley's Gamecocks will be well-represented in the WNBA Finals.All eyes on the do-or-die Game 5 on TuesdayThe Indiana Fever were able to extend their season and force a do-or-die Game 5 on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The winner of the best-of-five semifinal series between the sixth-seeded Indiana and the No. 2 Las Vegas Aces will book a ticket to the finals.Kelsey Mitchell's 25 points on 9-for-20 shooting led Indiana. Odyssey Sims added 18 points, while Lexie Hull chipped in seven points and seven rebounds.On the flip side, back-to-back MVP A'ja Wilson had plenty of help. Jackie Young finished with 18 points, nine assists and five rebounds on 6-for-10 shooting. Chelsea Gray added 12 points and nine assists in the loss.In the other semifinal bracket, the No. 4 Phoenix Mercury leads the series 2-1 over the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx. Game 4 of that series will be on Sunday, and Minnesota will be without two key figures. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve will serve her one-game suspension, while star forward Napheesa Collier is out due to an ankle injury.