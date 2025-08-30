  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • "I can’t take it": Sophie Cunningham endures tough time on sidelines during Fever's thrilling win against Sparks

"I can’t take it": Sophie Cunningham endures tough time on sidelines during Fever's thrilling win against Sparks

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 30, 2025 04:36 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - Source: Imagn
"I can’t take it": Sophie Cunningham endures tough time on sidelines during Fever's thrilling win against Sparks. [photo: Imagn]

Sophie Cunningham watched helplessly as the Indiana Fever clashed with the LA Sparks on Friday. The feisty guard, whose season ended mid-August due to a right MCL tear, did not travel to Los Angeles but kept track of the action. Without her and other key contributors, the Fever survived to walk away with a 76-75 win.

Ad

After the game, Cunningham promptly tweeted:

“is it always this stressful being a fan? I can’t take it… can’t sit still.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The entire game was a back-and-forth battle between two teams looking to punch a ticket to the playoffs. LA led 75-74 after Azura Stevens hit 1 of 2 free throws with 31.6 seconds remaining. Former Sparks guard Odyssey Sims responded with a floater off a nifty pass from Lexie Hull. LA committed a turnover following a timeout.

The Indiana Fever could not pad their lead despite having possession and back-to-back personal take fouls. Kelsey Mitchell intentionally missed two free throws with 0.4 seconds remaining to drag Indiana to the finish line.

Ad

The end-to-end action and tight finish had over 15,000 fans inside Crypto.com Arena on their feet. Sophie Cunningham wasn't in the same location, but the thrill was just as heart-pounding for her. She tweeted once the Fever eked out the win:

"Someone pour me a drink."
Ad

Fans react to Sophie Cunningham's tweet about being a nervous fan

Sophie Cunningham has steadily become one of the WNBA's most sought-after stars. With thousands of followers on social media, her tweet about feeling nervous in the Indiana Fever's thrilling win over the LA Sparks promptly earned reactions.

One fan said:

"You can always toss something out there to spice it up."
Ad
Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

One fan commented:

Ad

The Fever were 0-3 heading into Friday's showdown against the Sparks. Like in those previous three encounters, Indiana did not have Caitlin Clark, who continues to miss games due to a groin injury. Despite Clark sitting out again, the Fever finally broke through with some clutch shooting from former Sparks guard Odyssey Sims.

Sophie Cunningham, unable to help, could only restlessly wait for the outcome. She could not help but express on X what she felt watching the game.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications