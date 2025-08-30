"I can’t take it": Sophie Cunningham endures tough time on sidelines during Fever's thrilling win against Sparks

Sophie Cunningham watched helplessly as the Indiana Fever clashed with the LA Sparks on Friday. The feisty guard, whose season ended mid-August due to a right MCL tear, did not travel to Los Angeles but kept track of the action. Without her and other key contributors, the Fever survived to walk away with a 76-75 win.After the game, Cunningham promptly tweeted:“is it always this stressful being a fan? I can’t take it… can’t sit still.”The entire game was a back-and-forth battle between two teams looking to punch a ticket to the playoffs. LA led 75-74 after Azura Stevens hit 1 of 2 free throws with 31.6 seconds remaining. Former Sparks guard Odyssey Sims responded with a floater off a nifty pass from Lexie Hull. LA committed a turnover following a timeout.The Indiana Fever could not pad their lead despite having possession and back-to-back personal take fouls. Kelsey Mitchell intentionally missed two free throws with 0.4 seconds remaining to drag Indiana to the finish line.The end-to-end action and tight finish had over 15,000 fans inside Crypto.com Arena on their feet. Sophie Cunningham wasn't in the same location, but the thrill was just as heart-pounding for her. She tweeted once the Fever eked out the win:&quot;Someone pour me a drink.&quot;Sophie Cunningham @sophallerLINKSomeone pour me a drinkFans react to Sophie Cunningham's tweet about being a nervous fanSophie Cunningham has steadily become one of the WNBA's most sought-after stars. With thousands of followers on social media, her tweet about feeling nervous in the Indiana Fever's thrilling win over the LA Sparks promptly earned reactions.One fan said:&quot;You can always toss something out there to spice it up.&quot;Sulpicia Soprano @shaz_am1LINK@sophaller You can always toss something out there to spice it upAnother fan added:missing cc hoops♡⋆*ೃ:. @caitlinclarksLINK@sophaller it’s a good way to make your blood pressure rise 😭🤣 and if you have high blood pressure hopefully you’re medicatedOne fan continued:Andy froemel @FroemelAndyLINK@sophaller Being a fan is so stressful. That never changes Sophie.Another fan reacted:Trent Harvey @TheTrentHarveyLINK@sophaller Yes, always. Especially watching Fever 👀One fan commented:Nick Graff @Gpa23ox23LINK@sophaller It helps to occasionally stand up and yell!The Fever were 0-3 heading into Friday's showdown against the Sparks. Like in those previous three encounters, Indiana did not have Caitlin Clark, who continues to miss games due to a groin injury. Despite Clark sitting out again, the Fever finally broke through with some clutch shooting from former Sparks guard Odyssey Sims.Sophie Cunningham, unable to help, could only restlessly wait for the outcome. She could not help but express on X what she felt watching the game.