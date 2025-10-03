  • home icon
  • "I certainly did not say that" - Cathy Engelbert shoots down Napheesa Collier’s allegation of downplaying Caitlin Clark’s role in WNBA surge

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 04, 2025 00:11 GMT
WNBA Draftees Light the Empire State Building - Source: Getty
Cathy Engelbert shuts down Napheesa Collier's comments on Caitlin Clark's role in the WNBA (Image Source: GETTY)

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert defended herself on Friday, after Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier dropped a pipe bomb. Collier criticized Engelbert's leadership during her exit interview earlier in the week. One of the things she said that allegedly came from the commissioner was about the Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

According to Phee, the WNBA's top leader claimed that Clark should be grateful for having the league as her platform. According to the Lynx forward, Engelbert asserted that the league is to blame for the Fever star's $16 million off-court earnings.

On Friday, Engelbert dismissed the comments and claimed that there is no truth to that. She addressed the issue ahead of her media availability for Game 1 of the Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces.

"Obviously, I did not make those comments," the commissioner said. "Caitlin has been a transformational player in the league. She's been a great representative of the game. She's brought it tens and millions of new fans to the game. I'm proud of what she's put on the court."
"As I said, there's a lot of inaccuracies reported out there. I certainly did not say that."
Since Collier called out the WNBA's leadership, Cathy Engelbert has been in the hot seat. According to the basketball star, she had multiple chances to have a private chat with the league's commissioner. During one of their talks, Clark became the topic.

This led Collier to reveal what Engelbert told her about the former Iowa star.

“Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything,” the five-time All-Star said.
Aside from that, Collier has called out Engelbert for her leadership skills, as the players are seeking to get more compensation. The collective bargaining agreement (CBA) is looming, and the athletes believe they deserve more.

Cathy Engelbert claims that the NBA Commissioner has been supporting her through the CBA negotiations

From one commissioner to another, Cathy Engelbert revealed that the NBA's Adam Silver has been there for her. With the players seeking to have better leadership and compensation, everything that's been going on could be too much for her.

According to her, Silver has been part of her support system, offering guidance as she updates him on what's happening around the league. Especially in the CBA negotiations, Engelbert said that the NBA Commissioner has been there for her.

“Adam has been a great supporter of mine … I give him updates periodically, but he’s not in the bargaining room … he’s been very supportive,” Engelbert said.
Regarding the impending CBA, Cathy Engelbert has not provided any fresh information.

